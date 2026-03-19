Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1390

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-IMXO- #:
Can you please tell me how? What is "SB"?

SB is a standard library.

For example like this

  int k = 0;
  do
   {
    calc_Margin = OrderCalcMargin(orderType, _Symbol, lots, price, margin);
    Sleep(50);
    k++;
   }
  while(margin <= 0 && k < 7 && !IsStopped());

I hope you understand that variables are set elsewhere...

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

You have a confusing question. See how the buttons work in the example supplied with the terminal: MQL5\Experts\Examples\Controls\Controls.mq5


Vladimir, thank you.

But in this example, the buttons are from the standard library. Not OBJ_BUTTON.

 
Alexey Viktorov #:

SB is a standard library.

For example like this

I hope you understand that variables are set elsewhere...

Thank you, I'll give it a try, I understand.
 

Question: I am adding, for example, 3 copies of the same indicator (let it be Moving Average) with different parameters (for example, period and colour) to one chart. When I press Ctrl+I on the chart - the list of indicators will be shown, and all "muvings" in the list look the same. The probability of choosing the right one out of 3 is very low. Is there an opportunity when programming (writing the indicator itself) to add to this name (for the list in the indicator window) a specified "difference" ? I.e., for example, I want to see in the list of installed indicators the following:
Moving Average - 10 Moving Average - 20 Moving Average - 50

If numbers in the indicator name define period.

Is this possible in MQL5 ?

 
Alexandr Gershkevich #:

Question: I am adding, for example, 3 copies of the same indicator (let it be Moving Average) with different parameters (for example, period and colour) to one chart. When I press Ctrl+I on the chart - the list of indicators will be shown, and all "muvings" in the list look the same. The probability of choosing the right one out of 3 is very low. Is there an opportunity when programming (writing the indicator itself) to add to this name (for the list in the indicator window) a specified "difference" ? I.e., for example, I want to see in the list of installed indicators the following:
Moving Average - 10 Moving Average - 20 Moving Average - 50

If numbers in the indicator name define period.

Is it possible in MQL5 ?

Of course you can. Take the example from iMA documentation.

Insert code (usingPlotIndexSetString and PLOT_LABEL

Identifier

Description

Property type

PLOT_LABEL

Name of the indicator graphic series to be displayed in the DataWindow. For complex graphics styles that require multiple indicator buffers to be displayed, the names for each buffer can be specified using ";" as a delimiter. SeeDRAW_CANDLES for code example

)

//--- show the symbol/timeframe the Moving Average indicator is calculated for
   short_name=StringFormat("iMA(%s/%s, %d, %d, %s, %s)",name,EnumToString(period),
                           ma_period, ma_shift,EnumToString(ma_method),EnumToString(applied_price));
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
   string plot_label=StringFormat("iMA(%d, %d, %s, %s)",
                                  ma_period, ma_shift,StringSubstr(EnumToString(ma_method),5,-1),StringSubstr(EnumToString(applied_price),6,-1));
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,plot_label);
//--- normal initialization of the indicator
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |                             |

And here is the result:

Files:
iMA.mq5  19 kb
 

In the data window you can see the difference of the indicators anyway

The question was about the list of indicators.


 

Hello

Please help with the code

made an indicator

Works correctly in the tester

When I put it on the chart it does not show correctly

Can't figure out why it's wrong.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        Oscil.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property  indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   5

#property  indicator_color1  clrNONE
#property  indicator_color2  clrRoyalBlue
#property  indicator_color3  clrPink
#property  indicator_color4  clrAqua
#property  indicator_color5  clrYellow

#property  indicator_width1 1
#property  indicator_width2 5
#property  indicator_width3 5
#property  indicator_width4 5
#property  indicator_width5 5

double MainLine[];
double UpLine[];
double DnLine[];
double muls[];
double x,y,z;
double price;
double mulSum=0;
double Pi   = 3.1415926535;
bool LastUp = false;
bool GoUp   = false;
input bool otl    = false;
/***********Range***************/
int    Length             = 3;
int    MajorRangeStrength = 4;


double MajorRangeBuy[];
double MajorRangeSell[];


double RangePrice  = 0.0,
       SweepB      = 0.0;
int    Switch2     = 0,
         SwitchB     = 0;
double Price2BuyA  = 0.0;
int    Price2BuyB  = 1.0;
double Price2SellA = 0.0;
int    Price2SellB = 0.0;
bool   BuySwitchB  = false,
       SellSwitchB = false;
       
int hendlMA_1;
double MA_1[];

int hendlMA_2;
double MA_2[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,MainLine,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_HISTOGRAM); 
   ArraySetAsSeries(MainLine, true);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(1,UpLine,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_HISTOGRAM); 
   ArraySetAsSeries(UpLine, true);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(2,DnLine,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(2, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_HISTOGRAM); 
   ArraySetAsSeries(DnLine, true);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(3,MajorRangeBuy,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(3, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_HISTOGRAM); 
   ArraySetAsSeries(MajorRangeBuy, true);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(4,MajorRangeSell,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(4, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_HISTOGRAM); 
   ArraySetAsSeries(MajorRangeSell, true);
   
   hendlMA_1=iMA(Symbol(),0,1,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA_1,true);
   
   hendlMA_2=iMA(Symbol(),0,1,0,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA_2,true);
   
   ArrayResize(muls, 99);
   
   mulSum = 0;
   
   for (int i0 = 0; i0 < 98; i0++) {//повторяем в цикле 98 раз
      if (i0 <= 18) y = 1.0 * i0 / 18; //если это первые 18 повторений
      else y = (i0 - 18) * 7.0 / 79.0 + 1.0; //иначе
      
      x = MathCos(Pi * y);
      z = 1.0 / (3.0 * Pi * y + 1.0);
      if (y <= 0.5) z = 1;
      
      muls[i0] = z * x;
      mulSum += muls[i0];
   }
   if(otl)Print(" Распределение создано muls[20]=",muls[20]);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
  if (PeriodSeconds() <60*60 || PeriodSeconds() >10080*60) return(0);
   int depth=0;

   int l_ind_counted_8 = prev_calculated; //Возвращает количество баров, не измененных после последнего вызова индикатора.
   
   int bars=Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT);
   if (l_ind_counted_8 < 0) return (0);
   if (l_ind_counted_8 == 0)
      {
         depth = bars - 98;
         for(int a=0;a<bars;a++)
            {
               MainLine[a] = 0;
               UpLine[a] = 0;
               DnLine[a] = 0;
               MajorRangeBuy[a]=0;
               MajorRangeSell[a]=0;
            }
      }
   if (l_ind_counted_8 > 0)  depth = bars - l_ind_counted_8;
   if(otl)Print(" количество баров, не измененных после последнего вызова индикатора= ",l_ind_counted_8,"  Количество баров на текущем графике Bars=",bars,"  depth= ",depth);
   if (l_ind_counted_8 < 1) {
      for (int i2 = 1; i2 < 100; i2++) {
         MainLine[bars - i2] = 0;
         UpLine[bars - i2] = 0;
         DnLine[bars - i2] = 0;
      }
   }
   
   for (int i1 = depth; i1 >= 0; i1--) 
   {
      price = 0;
          
          CopyBuffer(hendlMA_1,0,0,bars,MA_1);
          
      for (int i2 = 0; i2 <= 98; i2++) 
         {
            if(i2 + i1>=bars)break;
            price += muls[i2] * MA_1[i2 + i1];
         }
          
      if (mulSum > 0.0) MainLine[i1] = price / mulSum;

     GoUp=MainLine[i1 + 1] > MainLine[i1] ;
     
      if (GoUp) 
      {
         if (!LastUp) DnLine[i1+1] = MainLine[i1+1];
         DnLine[i1] = MainLine[i1];
         UpLine[i1] = 0;
      }
         else
      {
         if (LastUp) UpLine[i1+1] = MainLine[i1+1];
         UpLine[i1] = MainLine[i1];
         DnLine[i1] = 0;
      }
      LastUp=GoUp; 

   }//  for (int i1

 //  return (0);

/***************** Range **********************/

  int counted_bars=prev_calculated;
  if(otl)Print(" Range counted_bars = ", counted_bars);
   if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
   int position=bars-counted_bars;
   if (position<0) position=0;
   if (position==0) position=1;
   int rnglength = 250;
   double range = 0.0, srange = 0.0;
   if(otl) Print(" position=",position);
   
   for (int pos = position; pos >=0; pos--)
   {/***************** MAIN Range **********************/
      srange = 0.0;
      int j = 0;
      for (int i=0;i<rnglength;i++)
      {
         j++;
         int posr = pos + i;
         if (posr >= bars) break; 
         srange = srange + (High(posr) - Low(posr));
      }
      range = srange / j * Length;
      int BarNumber = bars-pos; //??????????
      if (BarNumber < 0)  BarNumber = 0;
          
          CopyBuffer(hendlMA_2,0,0,bars,MA_2);
          //Print(bars," - ",pos);
      if(pos<bars)RangePrice = MA_2[pos];  //Moving Average MODE_SMMA
      else RangePrice = MA_2[pos-1];

      if (BarNumber == 1)
      {
         SweepB  = range *  MajorRangeStrength;
         Price2BuyA = RangePrice;
         Price2SellA = RangePrice;
      }     

      if (BarNumber > 1)
      {

         if (Switch2  >  - 1)//проверка цикла на покупку
         {
            if (RangePrice < Price2BuyA) //если средняя цена ниже
            {
if (BuySwitchB ) MajorRangeBuy [pos +BarNumber - Price2BuyB] = 0;                                                                //OUT
                           Price2BuyA = RangePrice;
               Price2BuyB = BarNumber;
               BuySwitchB = true;
            } 
            else if (RangePrice > Price2BuyA)
            {
                            SwitchB = BarNumber - Price2BuyB;
MajorRangeBuy [pos +SwitchB] = MainLine[pos + SwitchB]*1.0005;                                                                                                                          //OUT
                BuySwitchB = true;

                              if (RangePrice - MA_2[pos + SwitchB] >= SweepB && SwitchB >= 1)
                              {
                     Switch2 =  - 1;
                     Price2SellA = RangePrice;
                     Price2SellB = BarNumber;
                     SellSwitchB = false;
                     BuySwitchB = false;
               }
            }
         }
         if (Switch2  < 1)//проверка цикла на продажу
         {
            if (RangePrice  > Price2SellA )
            {
if (pos +BarNumber - Price2SellB<bars&&SellSwitchB ) MajorRangeSell [pos +BarNumber - Price2SellB] = 0;                                                         //OUT
                           Price2SellA = RangePrice;
               Price2SellB = BarNumber;
               SellSwitchB = true;
                    }
                       else if (RangePrice < Price2SellA)
                    {
               SwitchB = BarNumber - Price2SellB ;

         if(pos+ SwitchB<bars)MajorRangeSell[pos + SwitchB] =MainLine[pos + SwitchB]*1.0005;                                                                                                                             //OUT
                SellSwitchB = true;             
        
                              if (pos + SwitchB<bars&&MA_2[pos + SwitchB] - RangePrice >= SweepB && SwitchB >= 1)
                              {
                                     Switch2 = 1;
                     Price2BuyA = RangePrice;
                     Price2BuyB = BarNumber;
                     SellSwitchB = false;
                     BuySwitchB = false;
                                  }
            }
         }
      }

   //   MajorRangeSell[pos] = 0;
    //  MajorRangeBuy[pos]  = 0;  
    }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//========================================================================================
double High(int index)
{   
   if(index < 0) return(-1);
   double Arr[];
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=PERIOD_CURRENT;
   if(CopyHigh(Symbol(),timeframe, index, 1, Arr)>0) 
        return(Arr[0]);
   else return(-1);
}
//========================================================================================
double Low(int index)
{   
   if(index < 0) return(-1);
   double Arr[];
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=PERIOD_CURRENT;
   if(CopyLow(Symbol(),timeframe, index, 1, Arr)>0) 
        return(Arr[0]);
   else return(-1);
}
 
Can you please tell me if it's possible to withdraw funds from a real mt5 account or maybe you can synchronise your mt5 account with this one, because here they show me a 0 balance
 
Леонид Курганский #:
Please tell me if it's possible to withdraw funds from a real Mt5 account or maybe you can synchronize the account in Mt5 with this one, because the balance shown here is 0.

You are at MQL5.community and it has its own payment system - you can see your funds at MQL5.community in your profile(Leonid Kurgansky) under .

The money you see in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal under the "Trade" tab - These are funds you have transferred to your trading account with the broker.

 
Леонид Курганский #:
And another question has anyone worked with a broker ***?

Discussion of brokers and trading organisations is prohibited.

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