Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1390
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Can you please tell me how? What is "SB"?
SB is a standard library.
For example like this
I hope you understand that variables are set elsewhere...
You have a confusing question. See how the buttons work in the example supplied with the terminal: MQL5\Experts\Examples\Controls\Controls.mq5
Vladimir, thank you.
But in this example, the buttons are from the standard library. Not OBJ_BUTTON.
SB is a standard library.
For example like this
I hope you understand that variables are set elsewhere...
Question: I am adding, for example, 3 copies of the same indicator (let it be Moving Average) with different parameters (for example, period and colour) to one chart. When I press Ctrl+I on the chart - the list of indicators will be shown, and all "muvings" in the list look the same. The probability of choosing the right one out of 3 is very low. Is there an opportunity when programming (writing the indicator itself) to add to this name (for the list in the indicator window) a specified "difference" ? I.e., for example, I want to see in the list of installed indicators the following:
Moving Average - 10 Moving Average - 20 Moving Average - 50
If numbers in the indicator name define period.
Is this possible in MQL5 ?
Question: I am adding, for example, 3 copies of the same indicator (let it be Moving Average) with different parameters (for example, period and colour) to one chart. When I press Ctrl+I on the chart - the list of indicators will be shown, and all "muvings" in the list look the same. The probability of choosing the right one out of 3 is very low. Is there an opportunity when programming (writing the indicator itself) to add to this name (for the list in the indicator window) a specified "difference" ? I.e., for example, I want to see in the list of installed indicators the following:
Moving Average - 10 Moving Average - 20 Moving Average - 50
If numbers in the indicator name define period.
Is it possible in MQL5 ?
Of course you can. Take the example from iMA documentation.
Insert code (usingPlotIndexSetString and PLOT_LABEL
Identifier
Description
Property type
PLOT_LABEL
Name of the indicator graphic series to be displayed in the DataWindow. For complex graphics styles that require multiple indicator buffers to be displayed, the names for each buffer can be specified using ";" as a delimiter. SeeDRAW_CANDLES for code example
)
And here is the result:
In the data window you can see the difference of the indicators anyway
The question was about the list of indicators.
Hello
Please help with the code
made an indicator
Works correctly in the tester
When I put it on the chart it does not show correctly
Can't figure out why it's wrong.
Please tell me if it's possible to withdraw funds from a real Mt5 account or maybe you can synchronize the account in Mt5 with this one, because the balance shown here is 0.
You are at MQL5.community and it has its own payment system - you can see your funds at MQL5.community in your profile(Leonid Kurgansky) under .
The money you see in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal under the "Trade" tab - These are funds you have transferred to your trading account with the broker.
And another question has anyone worked with a broker ***?
Discussion of brokers and trading organisations is prohibited.