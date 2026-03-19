Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1387
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Afternoon.
I am redoing a standard MACD:
Adding a symbol variable:
Changing
To:
The result is an error in the log: Not all data of ExtFastMaHandle is calculated (20057 bars). Error 4806
And it won't render indicator. I tried to remove check and return(0) from the code:
и
I get in my logs:
Getting fast EMA is failed! Error 4807
Is it because of different number of bars on the chart with attached indicator and chart ima gets data from?
How to change the code optimally, MACD is calculated for the selected symbol, not for the symbol to which it is attached to the chart?
Afternoon.
I am redoing a standard MACD:
Adding a symbol variable:
Changing
To:
The result is an error in the log: Not all data of ExtFastMaHandle is calculated (20057 bars). Error 4806
And it won't render indicator. I tried to remove check and return(0) from the code:
и
I get in my logs:
Getting fast EMA is failed! Error 4807
Is it because of different number of bars on the chart with attached indicator and chart ima gets data from?
How to change the code for the MACD to calculate the MACD for the selected symbol, not for the symbol to which it is attached to the chart?
Use help example: iMACD
Use the reference example: iMACD
Thank you!
Hi all!
I opened an account with FXCM, MT5 has no symbols for currency pairs and no charts, the link https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/news/1372 says that MT5 is customized with FXCM quotes
. Can you tell me where to start or tell me which broker uses FXCM quotes?
If I want to trade with FXCM I should download the brochure and make it as here.
Thanks in advance for the reply...
How to get code from WinAPI function 'GetLastError'? I want to delete a non-existing file with the WinAPI function DeleteFileW.
According toDeleteFileW' s help, if
... приложение пытается удалить несуществующий файл, функция DeleteFile завершается с ошибкой ERROR_FILE_NOT_FOUND. Если файл доступен только для чтения, функция завершается с ошибкой ERROR_ACCESS_DENIED
Code description 'ERROR_FILE_NOT_FOUND
ERROR_FILE_NOT_FOUND
2 (0x2)
The system cannot find the file specified.
That is, I should get a '2' when trying to delete a file that doesn't exist - but I get a '0'.
My script code:
Execution result:
DeleteFile failed (0)
Hello, advise me, I have fallen for the tricks of swindlers. I have registered at MT5 as they instructed, but I have registered the account at ***, I have made some money, and now I can not withdraw the money. I have not registered at the broker website, but I have sent an email to the support, what should I do, how to withdraw my money please advise me
MQL5.com has nothing to do with any brokers. MQL5.com support can only reply if you have deposited money into your MQL5 account(val511) here on the website.
I see, if you can give me any advice for me, I would be very grateful.
Write a statement to the police.