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A problem with indicators :
When #property indicator_label(nnn) is used to set label name, what we get is the following (in this case label name is set to 0, regardless of what is written for label value):
PS: When using PlotIndexSetString(nnn ,PLOT_LABEL,"some label"); it works OK, the upper case is strictly when #property indicator_label form is used. Attaching a simple example of the test used