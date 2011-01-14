A problem

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A problem with indicators :

When #property indicator_label(nnn) is used to set label name, what we get is the following (in this case label name is set to 0, regardless of what is written for label value):


PS: When using PlotIndexSetString(nnn ,PLOT_LABEL,"some label"); it works OK, the upper case is strictly when #property indicator_label form is used. Attaching a simple example of the test used

Files:
_test.mq5  3 kb
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