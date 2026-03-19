Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1388
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How to get code from WinAPI function 'GetLastError'? I want to delete a non-existing file with the WinAPI function DeleteFileW.
According toDeleteFileW' s help, if
Code description 'ERROR_FILE_NOT_FOUND
ERROR_FILE_NOT_FOUND
2 (0x2)
The system cannot find the file specified.
That is, I should get a '2' when trying to delete a file that doesn't exist - but I get a '0'.
My script code:
Execution result:
Koldun Zloy #:
! Thank you!
How can I make this check work?
How can we make this check work?
If not ArrayCompare, then in a loop by element-by-element comparison.
If not ArrayCompare, then in loop by element-by-element comparison.
I just want to compare pointers, not contents (which array does arr point to?)
Good afternoon! Please help me with getting the required margin value.
Outputs: "Required margin =1.797693134862316e+308", i.e. maximum value of double. Can you please tell me where the error is, or how to make to get the right value, thank you in advance.
Good afternoon! Please help me with getting the required margin value.
Outputs: "Required margin =1.797693134862316e+308", i.e. maximum value of double. Please advise me where the error is or how to get the right value, thank you in advance.
In general, when you print a double value, use:
In general, when you print double values, use:
It won't help. The function itself is crippled. And using SB is doubly awkward.And it's also executed in OnInit(), when nothing has been loaded yet.
Good afternoon! Please help me with getting the required margin value.
Outputs: "Required margin =1.797693134862316e+308", i.e. maximum value of double. Please tell me where the error is or how to get the right value, thank you in advance.
When you check something after hours, check in script.