Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1391
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You are at MQL5.community and it has its own payment system - you can see your funds at MQL5.community in your profile(Leonid Kurgansky) under .
The money you see in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal under the "Trade" tab - It is money which you have transferred to your trading account opened with the broker.
Funds on your MQL5.community account and on your trading account are two completely different things. Withdrawal of funds from the trading account should be discussed ONLY with the broker.
Funds in your MQL5.community account and in your trading account are two completely different things. Withdrawal of funds from a trading account should ONLY be discussed with your broker.
Withdrawal from mt5 only via broker ?
MT5 (MetaTrader 5) is a programme. A trading terminal. Your money cannot lie in it. It is in the software installed on your computer.
Your money is in your account at the broker you made it with. Try to withdraw it from there. Not from MetaTrader 5.
MT5 (MetaTrader 5) is a programme. A trading terminal. Your money cannot lie in it. It is in the software installed on your computer.
Your money is in your account at the broker you made it with. Try to withdraw it from there. Not from MetaTrader 5.
The broker does not get in touch, what should I do?
Go to your personal account on this broker's website and request a withdrawal from there.
Of course you can. See example from iMA documentation.
Insert code (usingPlotIndexSetString and PLOT_LABEL
Identifier
Description
Property type
PLOT_LABEL
Name of the indicator graphic series to be displayed in the DataWindow. For complex graphics styles that require multiple indicator buffers to be displayed, the names for each buffer can be specified using ";" as a delimiter. SeeDRAW_CANDLES for code example
)
And here is the result:
Thanks, not the right one. DataWindow is understandable. The question was about the name of the indicator in the list of indicators, which is called by buttons Ctrl-I
In the data window you can see the difference of the indicators anyway
The question was about the list of indicators.
Yes, exactly about the list of indicators. I.e. there is no solution (displaying different names, taking into account some parameters) ?
Yes, exactly about the list of indicators. I.e. there is no solution (displaying different names taking into account some parameters) ?
no
This is the maximum
Yes, exactly about the list of indicators. I.e. there is no solution (displaying different names, taking into account some parameters) ?
I tried to really play around and find no convenience - and found none, everything is set up conveniently and as it should be.
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
if you want, you can make copies with different names