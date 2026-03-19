Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1392

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SanAlex #:

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if you want, you can make copies with different names

Or combine the three in one indicator

Screenshot 2022-02-01 082835

Files:
Moving_Average_Custom.mq5  19 kb
 
SanAlex #:

Or combine the three in one indicator

Thank you, not that one.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

no

That's the maximum.


Thank you, I have accepted.

 
Can't log in to my account on MT5 I have funds in my account... Can't log in threw out the demo version

 
Аслан Абаев #:
I cannot log in to my MT5 account I have funds in my account. Can't log in threw me out to demo version

MetaTrader 5 is a terminal, a programme. The terminal simply displays two types of funds: 1. funds in your MQL5 account(Aslan Abayev) and 2. funds in your trading account.

1. You can view thefunds on your MQL5 account (Aslan Abaev) in your MQL5.com profile(Aslan Abaev) under "Payments":

2. Funds in your trading account are displayed in the Terminal window in the "Toolbox" tab, "Trade". Example:

Now you need to decide: Which funds are you talking about?

 
version is too old, it should be recompiled

What can I do about it? It occurred after upgrading to 3180.

 
leonerd #:

What should I do about it? Came up after upgrading to 3180.

Translate from English into Russian and do what it says.

However, even without an interpreter, it's clear.

 
Artyom Trishkin #:

Translate from English into Russian and do what it says.

However, you don't even need a translator to understand it.

I don't understand anything. Recompiling didn't help. The metaeditor is 3180, too.

What's more, if you have theurse code, doesn't it recompile itself when you load it?

 
Artyom Trishkin #:

Translate from English into Russian and do what it says.

However, everything is clear here even without a translator.

OK, restarted the terminal and it worked. By the way, the error only occurred in the tester.

 
Can you tell me if there is a solution to convert the Netting statement into a Hedging type statement? To unify the report as a Hedging report, so to speak.
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