Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1354
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That's where I got to, but which section do I click on now?
Sorry, but#13520 is very clear. Think of it as Homework. I won't be able to answer any more.
this is where i got to but which section do i have to click on now?
You are looking in the wrong place. Simply restart the MT5 terminal and open the "Journal" tab in the terminal.
You show me the information from the trading terminal, but I have a question about the Meta Tester5 Agents Manager program, my agents are not connected to the cloud, may be it because the system is Windows 10?
You have a weak processor. You have very little RAM. Your CPU usage is often high. If you are asked to do #13520, you must do it.
By the way, check in your MQL5 profile - whether agents appeared, and if so, what is their PR? (You need a screenshot).
1. How do I make the service autostart when starting the MT5?
2. Does the service access data by a specific symbol? I.e. can I get iOpen() type with specifying tf symbol and other?
Hello, can you help me please? Question, how to pass the colour index to the Expert Advisor?CopyBuffer(VHandle,3,0,3,lvcol1)<0. The buffer is INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX
Hello, can you help me please? Question, how do you pass the colour index to the EA?CopyBuffer(VHandle,3,0,3,lvcol1)<0. Buffer - INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX
If you want to get a signal when you change colour.
For example, I get it like this
you need to see what buffer is in the indicator
it is 1 - I also write 1 in Expert Advisor (yellow)
SanAlex thanks for your help. I'm a little confused. Not the buffer number, but the colour index?
In Indicator.
In the Expert Advisor. 3 -colours. 3 situations.
Transfers lines. can't do anything. Exactly get the signal when the colour changes.
1. Put the cursor at the beginning of the bottom line and press the delete button on the left.
2. Alexander answered correctly and even gave the code, but as usual it's a mess, but he highlighted what you need...
Your first buffer contains an index of the indicator colour. Since you have 3 colours in total, the values of this buffer can only be 0, 1 or 2. So, read the values of the first buffer into an array and check that this array contains 0, 1 or 2