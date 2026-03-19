Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1359
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Just don't write anything after ';'
That was the question, the comment is there, but the variable name needs to be output in the parameters,
maybe there's a trick to it....
I don't get it.
I don't get it
The output of this code is not commented text (which is needed...) but the name of input variable, namely MagicNumber (i.e. this is service information)
apparently this is not possible...
so that this code would not output commented text (which is needed...) but the name of input variable, namely MagicNumber (i.e. this is service information)
Apparently it's not possible...
Here we go.
Well, here it is.
Why do I need a group?! It's only in the editor!
Why do I need a group? It's only in the editor!
group has nothing to do with it.
Watch the next line.
Don't write "//comment" and you'll be happy )))
The group has nothing to do with it at all.
Watch the next line.
Don't write "//commentary" and you'll be happy ))))
But what if you need it as a description? but only in the editor
maybe i don't understand something? )
Don't take me for a nerd) I have 10 thousand lines 7 include
what if it's needed as a description? but only in the editor
maybe i don't understand something on a level playing field? )
Don't take me for a nerd) I have 10 thousand lines 7 include
You want the comment to be there too, but it's not it, but a variable name that will be printed?The nub part has passed my ears. Didn't count and won't...
Do you want to have a comment, but display the variable name instead of it?I missed the nubby part. Didn't count and won't...
Exactly so, the comment is a service comment for the editor, with a lot of description, I don't want to output it in the header for each input variable, it gets ugly
I thought maybe there was a feature for that, but there isn't, since it was so hard to understand me
Exactly so, the comment is a service comment for the editor, with a lot of description, I don't want to put it in the header for each input variable, it gets ugly
thought maybe there's a trick to it, seems not, since it was so hard to understand me
Here you go
Here you go
Oh, it's working, is it okay?)
won't it break later? I looked it up in the help, there doesn't seem to be anything.