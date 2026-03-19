Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1357
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Question from the Administration.
Please help me download the demo version of Osiris.
When I try to download it, it won't download.
The main question remains unresolved. How to colour the buffer with two colours. >= Blue to <= Red.
I can't understand your terms and conditions.
Example. Border = 5
Value == 8, colour blue.
Value == 1, colour - red.
Value == 5, colour - what?
Gonna take a break. Thank you.
slightly modified your indicator (it has an Expert Advisor for the tester)
SanAlex how do you rate it?
ordinary as anything - an expert, with all the trimmings, will make money.
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EUR\USD-H2 Your indicator on the 2 o'clock stands in the down direction - at the moment neutral waiting to switch up or continue moving down.
Why can the Print command not be logged?
The protection against ... The user's actions are not correct. Right-click in the terminal, in the "Experts" tab and run the "View" command.
Hello Gentlemen and Gentlemen!
Don't throw your thumbs up for my question. I understand that it is naive, but we all are "God, how naive we were" (romance).
I wrote an Expert Advisor using the original algorithm. Testing shows that it is most effective in scalper mode. I am not going to tell you the results because we all know the inventors of Perpetuum Mobile and Grails. It is neither one nor the other and it has a serious disadvantage - it depends on spread and commission values and stop loss like all scalper strategies. I have only one setting - SL and it has 6-10 pps on 5 signs. Can you enlighten me how to deal with it or which broker I can play these games with.
There is an indicator. It sums up the limit orders in the cup and displays this as a chart.
And with every new change in the stack, it overwrites the past amount. How do I make it accumulate the sum? In other words, it would not overwrite the data on the current bar, but add them? I tried to implement it using "while" loop and to add data while the current bar hasn't moved, but something went wrong. Please don't feel bad about such a trivial question.
FileOpen returns error 5001(Cannot open more than 64 files simultaneously).
I seem to close correctly each time via FileClose(file_handle).
Where and how is the open file count accumulated and how can it be reset?