Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1355
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SanAlex thanks for your help. I'm a little confused. Not the buffer number, but the colour index?
In Indicator.
In the Expert Advisor. 3 -colours. 3 situations.
I don't know very well - but it seems to me you need to add or change 0-1-2
And here, you need to pick it up if you use three colours.
So as not to reinvent the wheel, give me a solution.
There is a csv file with the following contents:
1,2,3
4,5,6
7,8,9
I need to get an array:
[
[1 2 3]
[4 5 6]
[7 8 9]
]
Hello. Gentlemen experienced programmers, please advise. How do I colour a line? The condition while >= blue, while <= red.
Hello. Gentlemen experienced programmers, please advise. How do I colour a line? The condition while >= blue, while <= red.
UseDRAW_COLOR_LINE drawing style
ArrayBsearch? ArraySort?
Vladimir I am usingDRAW_COLOR_LINE drawing style. What to do with conditions while >= blue, while <= red. A loop in a loop?
ArrayBsearch? ArraySort?
Place a condition on line 130.
Cleaned it up a bit:
The code works, it changes colour.
I've been puzzled for three days. Is the flat left DimGray? Need if up or equal blue. If down or equal red.
I've been puzzled for three days. Is the flat left DimGray? Need if up or equal blue. If down or equal to red.
You cannot compare double numbers via '=='(see reference).
It should be compared like this:
This is how it is in the indicator:
Result: