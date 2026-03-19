Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1347
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Can you tell me how to make the bar appear on top of the deals? In the picture, the trades are on top of the panel, you can hover over them and get a window with their properties by you and it gets in the way.
Can you tell me how to make the bar appear on top of the deals? In the picture, the trades are on top of the panel, you can hover over them and get a window with their properties by you and it gets in the way.
Keep track of when the arrow object appears and update the panel.
Incorrect logs or password
The account may also be archived and will not start unless you take it out of the archive.
Trace the moment the arrow object appears and update the bar.
Please sort this out.
I put my products on the market.
Then I was banned for a month without any explanation.
A month has passed .Now I can tell you about it.
I was written a boorish threatening letter.
Then this letter disappeared from the email archive.
And the archive itself disappeared altogether.
Now no one can see my products.
Allegedly I'm deprived of the right to sell!
No one can test my Bots.
People are writing me letters wanting to download Expert Advisors.
I cannot get an explanation from admins of this portal.
What is this all about?
On what grounds?
The question is, can I create an instance of the class and pass it by reference to the function immediately?
In brackets, so as not to make it a separate variable outside, and then pass it by reference
Please sort it out.
Read this thread: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/371102
Please find out.
On what grounds?
I remember complaining about you in one of the threads.
Why complain? Let them download the EA and test it. The time when we were writing anonymous and swearing has long passed! That's why we give you the opportunity to test the Expert Advisor!
We give you the opportunity to test EAs!
Why do you delete the letters of people who demand that my EAs be returned to the Market? There are a lot of complaints about the work of your Admins!
I remember complaining about you in one of the threads.
Why complain? Let them download the EA and test it. The time when we were writing anonymous posts and slandering has long passed! That's why we have the opportunity to test the Expert Advisor!
What does this have to do with Ban for a month?
And why are you depriving them of the right to sell for reasons they made up out of thin air???