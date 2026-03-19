Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1353

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Vitaliy Atamanov #:


To see the 'MetaTrade 5 Strategy Tester' log files you need to go to the installation directory. Below is an example of the log files folder for Agent 2001:

 
Can you tell me how to open what you showed in guilt 10?
 
here is the log file
Files:
20211002.log  17 kb
 
Vitaliy Atamanov #:
Can you advise how to open what you have shown in guiness 10?

Run.

The preliminary diagnosis is that your PC is very weak, the CPU is very often loaded to 100, the RAM is catastrophically low.

Вопросы от начинающих MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Вопросы от начинающих MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
  • 2021.10.01
  • www.mql5.com
Подскажите пожалуйста, такой показатель тестера в жизни реален? И хороший это или плохой результат за год с депо 3000...
 
some time ago some months ago everything was working on this as you say weak processor then it stopped
 
here are the parameters of this computer
 
here's the CPU load right now
 
memory load
 
Vitaliy Atamanov #:
some time ago some months ago everything was working on this as you say weak processor then it stopped
Run.
Вопросы от начинающих MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Вопросы от начинающих MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
  • 2021.10.01
  • www.mql5.com
Подскажите пожалуйста, такой показатель тестера в жизни реален? И хороший это или плохой результат за год с депо 3000...
 
that's where I got to, but which section do I click on now?
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