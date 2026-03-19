Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1353
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To see the 'MetaTrade 5 Strategy Tester' log files you need to go to the installation directory. Below is an example of the log files folder for Agent 2001:
Can you advise how to open what you have shown in guiness 10?
Run#13520.
The preliminary diagnosis is that your PC is very weak, the CPU is very often loaded to 100, the RAM is catastrophically low.
some time ago some months ago everything was working on this as you say weak processor then it stopped