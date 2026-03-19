Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1352
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So that the data obtained from demo market products, which can only be used in the tester, becomes obsolete and cannot be used for market trading.
1. What is this "data from the marketplace demo products" ?
2. And if you pay for these "demo products"... Only it is not clear to whom and how much ?
)) you just...., I looked it up.
What are you writing? Doesn't anything make sense?
Not quite clear...
1. What is this "data from the marketplace demo products" ?
2. And if you pay for these "demo products"... Only it is not clear to whom and how much ?
In the marketplace you can download paid products to test in the tester. And test them. When there was no restriction, some clever ones in the tester got today's data and traded on it without buying. It is not right to use paid products to trade in the real market without purchasing. That's why we decided to switch off the tester on the last day. Is something else unclear?
In the marketplace you can download paid products to test in the tester. And test them. When there was no restriction, some clever ones in the tester got today's data and traded on it without buying. It is not right to use paid products to trade in the real market without purchasing. That's why we decided to switch off the tester on the last day. Is something else unclear?
o_0 Nothing is clear )
What does the MetaTrader tester have to do with some products on the Market? If someone is not using the products on the market illegally, then the tester has nothing to do - prohibit the use of products, write demo-products with limited functionality, including those that do not allow to work on actual data, etc. It's like Microsoft banning all apps on Windows because someone can install illegal apps. Do I understand the analogy correctly? Then the situation is strange to say the least...
Here I am writing my EA and I need the last day to optimize its parameters. I don't care about the Market, so I am thinking about either looking for another platform or copying the history of the last day into the penultimate day...
How long ago was this done? Last time I used it was 2006. It was the fourth version back then...
o_0 It's not clear)
I don't understand what does metatrader tester and some products on the market have to do with it? If someone is not using the products on the market illegally, then the tester has nothing to do with it - prohibit the use of products, write demo products with limited functionality, including those that do not allow to work on actual data, etc. It's like Microsoft banning all apps on Windows because someone can install illegal apps. Do I understand the analogy correctly? Then the situation is strange to say the least...
Here I am writing my EA and I need the last day to optimize its parameters. I don't care about the Market, so I am thinking about choosing another platform or rewrite the history of the last day in the penultimate day.
How long ago was this done? Last time I used it was 2006. It was version 4 back then...
They did it back in the "shaggy" days... )))
I too, once could not understand - what's the point of such a thing? Sorry.
It turned out to be very simple:
We take an Expert Advisor. We run it in the tester (with today's date), it opens a position and I repeat it manually on the real market. That's what the tester has to do with Market products ;)
Did it back in the "shaggy" days... )))
I too once could not understand - what's the point of such a thing? Sorry.
It turned out to be very simple:
We take an Expert Advisor. We run it in the tester (with today's date), it opens a position and I repeat it manually on the real market. That is what the tester has to do with Market products ;)
Please advise what could be the reason for agents not connecting to the cloud
1. You have 32-bit Windows
2. You are not running agents on a real PC (virtual PC or VPS)
3. You have low RAM.
4. Processor and disk are very busy at the moment
...
Windows 10 operating system
3,000 megabytes of RAM
computer is constantly on standby
Services are running but not connected to the cloud in any way for 2 weeks
Windows 10 operating system
3,000 megabytes of RAM
computer is constantly on standby
Services are running but not connected to the cloud in any way for 2 weeks
Show me the operating system and terminal data. Example of how to do it:
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the "Log" tab.
(Highlight those lines, copy them to the clipboard and paste them into your message using ). It should look like this:
And also read the agents log file - there will probably be a reason.