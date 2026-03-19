Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1157
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Here appeared the LiveUpdate window suggesting to restart. Now if I click on terminal in task window, only this LiveUpdate window is minimized.
The problem is that you are very likely trying to run on a cheap knock-off of a real VPS. It's not even clear what the configuration is, how much space, memory, how much of those resources are free ...
Look for problems there.
The problem is that you are very likely trying to run on a cheap knock-off of a real VPS. Look for problems there.
It's just a virtual machine, 800 a month. It's the same as the wind. There are no bugs in the Windows logs either.
Of course, it's easier to blame it on hardware. In terms of resource usage, however, the picture is acceptable. OK, I'll see if there's any change when the ticks come in.
Any dealing that has cryptocurrency trading.
Can you tell me a broker where you can open a demo account and trade at the weekend? The instruments are all welcome.
The question is still relevant. Suggest a specific broker.
The question is still relevant. Suggest a specific broker.
Do a Google search.
Hello, functionCopyTicks works only for that instro on which the EA is loaded, if you specify in the parameters of other symbol returns -1, why this parameter at all?
Have you tried reading the description?
Returned value
Number of copied ticks or -1 in case of error.
Note
The CopyTicks() function allows requesting and analyzing all incoming ticks.The first call to CopyTicks() initiates the synchronization of the ticks database stored on the hard disk for the given symbol. If the ticks are not enough in the local database, the missing ticks will be automatically loaded from the trade server. In this case, theticks from the datefrom specified in CopyTicks() to the current momentwill be synchronized. After that, all incoming ticks at this symbol will enter the tick database and keep it in the current synchronized state.
If thefrom andcountparameters aren't specified, then all available ticks will be written toticks_array[] array, but no more than 2000. Parameterflags allows to set type of required ticks.
So - all ticks are deleted: folder is empty
I start the script on USDJPY, but I request ticks from AUDCAD (I request 2000000 ticks).
Pay attention - it took (Log tab) three seconds to download
Result of execution (Experts tab)
Club Telepaths. They are able to read minds, penetrate remotely into the computer and determine: the type and build of the terminal, name and complexity of the operating system, the type of program that runs (indicator, expert, script) and most importantly - they can SEE THE CODE AT A DISTANCE!
Terminal Discovery v.5 build 2265
Vinda 8.1 x64
Expert
UPD: found the ticks folder, cleaned it up, after running the expert only the ticks of the current instrument are added.