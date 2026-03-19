Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1155
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Yes, there are inaccuracies in the information sheet.
What needs to be corrected so that there is no warning?
Regards, Vladimir.
What needs to be corrected to avoid a warning?
Regards, Vladimir.
DeclareSpreadvariable aslong to avoid "possible loss of data to type converrsion" error.
DeclareSpreadvariable aslong to avoid error " possible loss of data to type converrsion".
Vladimir, it's about time you gave me a hint, although I guessed myself that I should try to convert types.
I had just startedat with char, and your tip came along. Thank you!
Regards, Vladimir.
Vladimir, it's about time you gave me a hint, as I had already guessed myself that I should try to look up the types.
Just started with char and then your hint appeared. Thank you!
Regards, Vladimir.
You don't have to search through anything. Right after opening the first bracket (you may delete it and reinsert it), a hint will appear, what the function expects and what it returns.
Greetings. I have a lot of charts, a pair and several of its TFs, and need to "monitor" certain information from these charts...
Can you advise me how to bring everything from a lot of indicators into one place, at least form a file? How do I get information from all of them for further processing?
Greetings. I have a lot of charts, a pair and several of its TFs, and need to "monitor" certain information from these charts...
Can you advise me how to bring everything from a lot of indicators into one place, at least form a file? How do I get information from all of them for further processing?
Everything can be done on a single chart. Any indicator allows you to take its data from any instrument and any timeframe, while being in a completely different instrument and any timeframe.
Greetings. I have a lot of charts, a pair and several of its TFs, and need to "monitor" certain information from these charts...
Can you advise me how to bring everything from a lot of indicators into one place, at least form a file? How do I get information from all of them for further processing?
What exactly do I need to do? What information do I get?
If possible, give an example in the form of a profile(Templates and Profiles - Additional Features - Quotes Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis) and specify what to get and from where.
How can services and indicators be linked together?
I would like to put the heavy calculations into services (as they work in a separate thread), while the indicators would only do the rendering.Or where can I learn the signals in more detail, there is practically nothing in the help.
Hello!
I found the code for displaying the information in the upper left corner of a chart on the MQL5 website. I've found the following values in this code
%G
%d
%s и тому подобное
I have a question, why can't I find the description of these values (variables) in the MQL5 Reference or simply there is no such a code?
Regards, Vladimir.
Hello!
I found the code for displaying the information in the upper left corner of a chart on the MQL5 site. I've found the following values in this code
I have a question, why can't I find the description of these values (variables) in the MQL5 Reference or simply there is no such a code?
Regards, Vladimir.
It also says
Строка, содержащая способ форматирования. Правила форматирования такие же, как и для функции PrintFormat
Just look up PrintFormat in the documentation and ...