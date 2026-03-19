Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1159
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Are you sure that the exchange works for the requested symbol at night?
I don't force the terminal to send me ticks at a specific time which it doesn't have, I just send a request:
from=0,// the date from which the ticks are requested.
count=0// number of ticks to be received
And it sends me the history itself, doesn't it?
I don't force the terminal to send me ticks at a specific time which it doesn't have, I just send a request:
from=0,// the date from which the ticks are requested.
count=0// number of ticks to be received
And it sends me the history itself, doesn't it?
Checked, for the main symbol RTS-12.19 on which the Expert Advisor is running, the last tick was at 23:59:30 and SBRF-12.19 at 23:52:21 so it could not download the ticks?
And how interesting is the SymbolInfoTick function helping it to become smart?
Checked, for the main symbol RTS-12.19 on which the Expert Advisor is running, the last tick was at 23:59:30 and SBRF-12.19 at 23:52:21 so it could not download the ticks?
And how interesting is the SymbolInfoTick function that helps him understand it?
Forum on Trading, Automated Trading Systems and Strategy Tests
FAQ from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Vladimir Karputov, 2019.12.08 13:20If bidding on the requested symbol is closed (e.g. it is nighttime) - where will the requested symbol get its ticks from?
Checked, for the main symbol RTS-12.19 on which the Expert Advisor is running, the last tick was at 23:59:30 and SBRF-12.19 at 23:52:21 so it could not download the ticks?
And how is the SymbolInfoTick function interesting?
Here's the EA:
Running on RTSSRZ9 (this is SBRF-Dec19) - here are the settings:
Requesting ticks in RTSSiZ9 (this is Si-Dec19).
Result:
and so on ...
That is, on real server everything works. If it doesn't work for you: 1. Work on a real server, not a demo server, 2. Check your code.
The account is more than real, I trade on it. I used your code, even set all the settings exactly and you will laugh, here is the full log:
The only difference is it starts at night, but then it's the same even in the morning.
The account is more than real, I trade on it. I used your code, even set all the settings exactly and you will laugh, here is the full log:
The only difference is it starts at night, but then it's the same even in the morning...
ERR_HISTORY_NOT_FOUND
4401
Requested history not found
From what date and until what date isSBRF-12.19 traded? Are these dates between 2019.08.30 and 2019.11.26?
ERR_HISTORY_NOT_FOUND
4401
Requested history not found
Since when isSBRF-12.19 traded and until when? Do these dates fall within the range 2019.08.30-2019.11.26?
Yes they do, it happens on all dates
Forget it, I've found a solution for me, I use the function
SymbolInfoTick(необходимый символ)
Then CopyTicks() starts working with it, maybe Openbox glitches on other brokers I haven't checked, maybe it will be useful for someone.
Yes, they do, it happens on all dates.
Ok forget it, I've found a way out for me, use function before
Then CopyTicks() starts working with it, maybe it glitches on other brokers I haven't checked, maybe it will be useful for someone.
What prevents to fix the code so that there are no warnings?
When you have 600 warnings, you have to find lines with errors (I actually have more if I enable strict mode)
And almost all warnings are useless. Because many of them are about hidden variables or type conversions. Maybe some people think you can get it wrong, but that's not common among experienced programmers.
Mt4 was justified for beginners. But the current mql5 language is sophisticated enough to have a purpose for beginners. And experienced programmers don't need 600 lines about something clearly done for a reason
Obviously this is my subjective opinion, but other languages let you decide how much verbose level you want