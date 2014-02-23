SymbolSelect gives Specified symbol is not selected
Hi,
I want to add a symbol to MarketWatch to do some stuff later on. when I run my code, I get "Specified symbol is not selected".
But when I first add a symbol in MarketWatch manually (any symbol) and then run the code, whatever symbol selected in the code will be added to the market watch.
here is the code:
<REMOVED>
Please use the SRC button to post code . . .
done
Hi,
I want to add a symbol to MarketWatch to do some stuff later on. when I run my code, I get "Specified symbol is not selected".
But when I first add a symbol in MarketWatch manually (any symbol) and then run the code, whatever symbol selected in the code will be added to the market watch.
why do this happen?
Thanks
Hi, your test procedures and explanations are not very clear to me, for instance:
1) Do you really change this line right before a test?
Change: AddSymbolToMarketWatch("MySymbolName"); To (for example): AddSymbolToMarketWatch("EURUSD");
2) If you just want to activate a symbol and you can address it using SymbolSelec() as below, why you need a loop to check all the symbols?
if(SymbolSelect(name,true)) { ... }
Note that it's important to check the SymbolSelect() return value (you don't do this in your code).
Anyway, if this is not enough to solve the problem, my suggestion is quite simple: put Print() after the main variables changes to check this code running step by step and please publish the report here.
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Hi,
I want to add a symbol to MarketWatch to do some stuff later on. when I run my code, I get "Specified symbol is not selected".
But when I first add a symbol in MarketWatch manually (any symbol) and then run the code, whatever symbol selected in the code will be added to the market watch.
why do this happen?
Thanks