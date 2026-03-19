Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1158

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VANDER:

Terminal Discovery v.5 build 2265

Vinda 8.1 x64

Expert

UPD: found the ticks folder, cleaned it up, after running the expert only the ticks of the current instrument are added.

I suggest to go again to Telepaths: the first time they didn't see on which symbol the code was launched, they didn't see the error code...
 
Hint: I suggest you make sense of what it means to run a program in the tester?

Hint: put your code in OnTick and print out the number of ticks received in the tester...
 

Hello! I can't declare an array correctly in a structure, I get an error '=' - illegal assignment use. Please help


struct array
  {
    string symbol;
    ENUM_TIMEFRAMES per[3]={PERIOD_M1,PERIOD_M2,PERIOD_M3};
  };
 
Tango_X:

Hello! I can't declare an array correctly in a structure, I get an error '=' - illegal assignment use. Please help


Try leaving the array with size 3, but move its initialization to the constructor.
 
Tango_X:

Hello! I can't declare an array correctly in a structure, I get an error '=' - illegal assignment use. Please help


Try leaving the array with size 3, but move its initialization to the constructor.
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Hint: I suggest to understand what it means to run the program in the tester?

Hint: put your code in OnTick and print out the number of ticks received in the tester...

I run it on any futures, for example RTS-12.19, error code 4401.

And in the tester it does not receive anything except for that symbol, on which it was started.


 
What's the miracle? The previous post on Si has disappeared and my post has been hijacked in its place.
 
VANDER:

I run it on any fuchs, let's say RTS-12.19, error code 4401.

And in the tester it doesn't actually get anything but the symbol on which it was started.


What are the tester parameters? What time do the tests start?
 

The settings are like this:

First tick comes in D'2019.11.29 23:52:21'. To find it out I inserted SymbolInfoTick function and the problem was solved except I don't need it, but CopyTicks function worked without errors o_0

void OnInit()
  {
   ArrayResize(Tick,1);
   SymbolInfoTick("SBRF-12.19",Tick[0]);
   if(SymbolSelect("SBRF-12.19",true))
      if((A=CopyTicks("SBRF-12.19",Tick,COPY_TICKS_ALL,0,0))==-1)
         Alert(GetLastError());
      else
         Alert(A);
  }
 
VANDER:

The settings are like this:

First tick comes in D'2019.11.29 23:52:21'. To find it out I inserted SymbolInfoTick function and the problem was solved except I don't need it, but CopyTicks function worked without errors o_0

Are you sure that exchanger works on requested symbol at night?
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