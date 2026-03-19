Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1158
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Terminal Discovery v.5 build 2265
Vinda 8.1 x64
Expert
UPD: found the ticks folder, cleaned it up, after running the expert only the ticks of the current instrument are added.
Hello! I can't declare an array correctly in a structure, I get an error '=' - illegal assignment use. Please help
Hello! I can't declare an array correctly in a structure, I get an error '=' - illegal assignment use. Please help
Hello! I can't declare an array correctly in a structure, I get an error '=' - illegal assignment use. Please help
Hint: I suggest to understand what it means to run the program in the tester?
I run it on any futures, for example RTS-12.19, error code 4401.
And in the tester it does not receive anything except for that symbol, on which it was started.
I run it on any fuchs, let's say RTS-12.19, error code 4401.
And in the tester it doesn't actually get anything but the symbol on which it was started.
The settings are like this:
First tick comes in D'2019.11.29 23:52:21'. To find it out I inserted SymbolInfoTick function and the problem was solved except I don't need it, but CopyTicks function worked without errors o_0
The settings are like this:
First tick comes in D'2019.11.29 23:52:21'. To find it out I inserted SymbolInfoTick function and the problem was solved except I don't need it, but CopyTicks function worked without errors o_0