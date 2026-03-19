Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1161
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Doesn't this key work in mql5 ?
I always put it automatically))
You should open the help at least occasionally and look in which thread you are writing. This is MQL5. This is MQL5 Forum. This topic is located in the main MQL5 section.
Give an example of broken MQL5 code. There is no problem moving from a warning to a line of code.
When you code, sometimes the errors are in different parts of the terminal logs and you have to scroll through everything to find different errors. In this case it looks easy because I caused the error in the file, but sometimes it's a nightmare if the errors are in different files
When you code, sometimes the errors are in different parts of the terminal logs and you have to scroll through everything to find the different errors. In this case it looks easy because I have caused an error in a file, but sometimes it is a nightmare if the errors are in different files
There's no problem at all. Everything is in order. Please write in the thread:Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
You should open the help at least occasionally and look in which thread you are writing. This is MQL5. This is MQL5 Forum. The topic is located in the main MQL5 section.
You'd better write in substance, does this mql5 property support or not?
There is no mention of this property in Help.
And the compiler gives no errors if this property is set.
I always put it in mql5 thinking I'm setting a strict mode ))
You'd better write in substance, does this mql5 property support it or not?
There is no mention of this property in the help.
And the compiler gives no errors if this property is set.
I always put it in mql5 thinking I set a strict mode ))
I always thought I was a cool specialist)), I jumped from version 3 to version 5 and I'm aware of it)
and removing, always thought I was a cool specialist))), I actually jumped from version 3 to version 5 and I'm aware of that))
Well, then you, as a cool expert, made an external jump from 3 to 5, )) tell me how to set the strict mode in mql5 ?
Or it is not there a priori?
Well then, you as a cool expert, an external student from 3rd to 5th, )) tell me how to set strict mode in mql5 ?
Or it is not there a priori?
No, in 5 they are constantly tightening up the writing,
If they would have removed 2 single-valued predefined variables + function at once, it would have been easier for me and many others at the beginning.
What prevents to fix the code so that there are no warnings?
All errors are related. Now you may have some of them at the bottom of the log, and other errors may be in the middle or elsewhere. But you have to look for them between the many warning lines. Compilers usually have the ability to decide what type of output you want. If you only want to see errors in the logs, disable other messages, such as warnings.
Visual Studio has this, is it really weird?
Well, then you, as a cool expert, have mastered it from 3rd to 5th , )) tell me how to set the strict mode in mql5 ?
Or it is not there a priori?
In MQL5 this mode is always on. A priori. By default. And it is not disabled.
In MQL4, in order to enable strict mode - the one that is default in MQL5, #property strict is used.
no, in 5 they are constantly tightening the spelling,
In MQL5 this mode is always on. A priori. By default. And it cannot be deactivated.
Thank you, I see it now.