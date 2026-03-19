Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1121
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I generated a simple Expert Advisor with VQL5 Wizard, the code is below. Please help me to find out why the "Expiration of pending orders (in bars)" function does not work. I set any Signal_Expiration values from 1 to 1000, but the pending order still exists only within one bar. I also attach parameter settings.
For testing, I am using a demo account in the Metatrader 5 terminal, build 2136.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Will it work for developers instead of OrderCloseTime()??
My experience in MQL5 is the fourth day, but I've already had my fill!
Bring back the OrderCloseTime() function, this position can be done somehow programmatically.... - order - then trade - then position, or is it so hard to calculate the position by machine?
Good afternoon everyone!
If it's not too much trouble, please correct MQL4 code so that it works in ML5
Observe unnatural behaviour of the platform.
1. ME5 does not retain the interface settings that were in place when it was switched off. In particular, the settings panel disappears. Can be restored, but it has to be done every time it is switched on.
2. I am making an indicator. Changing indicator settings in MT5 usually leads to a failure: shape of lines changes significantly, colour cannot be changed, etc.
Moreover, if you change settings in a newly installed indicator, everything works as planned.
Issues:
1. is it just me or is it a general problem?
2. If it's something I'm missing or doing wrong, please advise.
Good afternoon everyone!
If it's not too much trouble, please correct MQL4 code so that it works in ML5
First of all, you need to write the system functions correctly. The easiest way to do it is in MetaEditor 5 menu File - Create - Expert Advisor (template). Compare your code and mine:When you've corrected it, we'll go on ...
Will it work instead of OrderCloseTime()??
My experience in MQL5 is the fourth day, but I've already had my fill!
Bring back the OrderCloseTime() function, this position can be done somehow programmatically.... - order - then trade - then position, or is it so difficult to calculate the position by machine?
What exactly do you want to get? Do you need the time of the last trade(type of trade "market exit")? Or do you want to know the closing time of a position in the trading history?
Observe unnatural behaviour of the platform.
1. ME5 does not retain the interface settings that were in place when it was switched off. In particular, the settings panel disappears. It can be restored, but you have to do it every time you turn it on.
Who is ME? Who is Settings Panel?
Who is ME? Who is the settings panel?
ME = MetaEditor.
The settings panel, is my caveat. I mean the toolbar with buttons, including Compile.Build 2138 dated 06.09.2019.
(I said "settings" out of inertia - it's me with MT5 who is also struggling with the indicator settings panel)
ME = MetaEditor.
The settings panel is my caveat. I mean the toolbar, which has buttons, including Compile.Build 2138 dated 06.09.2019.
(I said "settings" out of inertia - it's me with MT5 who also bothers with the settings panel of the indicator parameters)
Please specify on which equipment this is happening:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Vladimir Karputov, 2019.07.31 12:12
Specify such data:
copy three lines from "Log" tab (select three lines -> right mouse click -> Copy)
and paste it into your message. You should get something like this: