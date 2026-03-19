Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1114
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What is the signal to open? Because the code is not complete - only closing positions, but we need to open positions too...
Trade command.mq5
#property version "1.000"
So far it only performs three actions:
Thanks a lot. I'll get to work on something. The history of my creative impulse is as follows.
I have a Tradestasion 9.1 and MT4 running on VPS for 1.5 years now.
TS 9.1 analyses the market and generates BUY, SELL, STOP signals and sends them as 1.
transfers them as 1, -1, 0 to MT4 via dll.
MT4 terminal executes them.
I've read on the web that MT5 is faster and more reliable, and watched this video clip
I decided to give it a try, but it has
but this is a completely different language. So I will have to do some research.
......... will have to be searched.
Better off somewhere on the sidelines.....
Where is the Moving Average indicator file located? Or how to insert it into the Strategy Tester?
It can be found in the Examples folder: \MQL5\Indicators\Examples\Custom Moving Average.mq5
Now you can launch the indicators in the strategy tester in two ways
Fig. 1. Indicator Testing in the Strategy Tester Menu
Fig. 2. Throwing the indicator from the "Navigator" window directly to the tester
Vladimir Karputov.
In kodobase there was your Expert Advisor which deleted the pending orders after a certain number of bars.
Can't find
Guys, help...
my Expert Advisor is working but when I try to open it in the editor, it displays all those sloppy characters...
what do i do?
䝛⾞䐅仑䦝ꯗ巛瘀З首䑴뚹魠ʱ퐎⻮헨옡嵎ꧪ鵞瞌ָ施㨉죌ガബ漾ො싯ͮ啤쇧븸趉⛹븼欓렼쥳딡ⳤ镤貄╘薞䪬弴㑏ⱝ⺘ܱ▙ॵ䴓ԕ䡵뇉찒婓뽝啛꽝慕룋ଅ謈酹峅ʡ뀓區뵵ꬕ�䂺券衔嘅圔或㨣ꃝ杙ꮨ锶㇌ꪸ荒᷹�㤔䗭畝ڽ疾솮䎼5
and there should be a couple of thousand lines of code...
Guys, help...
... my Expert Advisor is running but when I try to open it in the editor it displays all those sloppy characters...
what do i do?
and there must be a couple of thousand lines of code...
Open any .exe file in an editor and read at least a couple of lines of code written in it...
Open any .exe file in an editor and read at least a couple of lines of code written in it...
it's not an executable, it's an mq5 file...
it's my code...