Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1114

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Vladimir Karputov:

What is the signal to open? Because the code is not complete - only closing positions, but we need to open positions too...


Trade command.mq5
#property version "1.000"

So far it only performs three actions:

  • Close All Buy's
  • Close All Sell's
  • Close All Buy's and Sell's
Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing are already built in. The only thing missing is the description of signals to open positions.

Thanks a lot. I'll get to work on something. The history of my creative impulse is as follows.
I have a Tradestasion 9.1 and MT4 running on VPS for 1.5 years now.
TS 9.1 analyses the market and generates BUY, SELL, STOP signals and sends them as 1.
transfers them as 1, -1, 0 to MT4 via dll.
MT4 terminal executes them.
I've read on the web that MT5 is faster and more reliable, and watched this video clip
I decided to give it a try, but it has
but this is a completely different language. So I will have to do some research.

[Deleted]  
procom:

......... will have to be searched.

Better off somewhere on the sidelines.....

 
Where is the Moving Average indicator file? Or how do I insert it into the strategy tester?
 
VANDER:
Where is the Moving Average indicator file located? Or how to insert it into the Strategy Tester?

It can be found in the Examples folder: \MQL5\Indicators\Examples\Custom Moving Average.mq5


Now you can launch the indicators in the strategy tester in two ways

Fig. 1. Indicator Testing in the Strategy Tester Menu


Fig. 2. Throwing the indicator from the "Navigator" window directly to the tester

 
Thank you, just a couple more questions. How do I select "Apply to: Close/Open/High..." parameter in the tester? And why in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode is the second line of the indicator drawn on tops, with a period similar to 1?
 
Please suggest a function that puts all financial results of trade operations into an array - needed to get statistical data in the tester.
 

Vladimir Karputov.

In kodobase there was your Expert Advisor which deleted the pending orders after a certain number of bars.

Can't find

 

Guys, help...
my Expert Advisor is working but when I try to open it in the editor, it displays all those sloppy characters...
what do i do?

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and there should be a couple of thousand lines of code...

[Deleted]  
xxz:

Guys, help...
... my Expert Advisor is running but when I try to open it in the editor it displays all those sloppy characters...
what do i do?

and there must be a couple of thousand lines of code...

Open any .exe file in an editor and read at least a couple of lines of code written in it...

 
Сергей Таболин:

Open any .exe file in an editor and read at least a couple of lines of code written in it...

it's not an executable, it's an mq5 file...

it's my code...

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