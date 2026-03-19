Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 557
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I read recently that some high-end brothels do this to attract clients. They say it works.)
Please help!
I can't figure out what I'm doing wrong - I need the current tool ticket to be printed when the script settings are called.
extern string Symbol_Close=Symbol();
error:
"
'Symbol' - constant expected
"
Please help!
I can't figure out what I'm doing wrong - I need the current tool ticket to be printed when the script settings are called.
extern string Symbol_Close=Symbol();
error:
"
'Symbol' - constant expected
"
Where is the output here?
And where is the ticket?
And why do you assign the value of the current symbol to an external variable?
At least assign it to "EURUSD". But why? Do you have a multi-currency script?
Where is the printout here?
And where is the ticket?
And why do you assign the value of the current symbol to an external variable?
At least assign it to "EURUSD". But why? Do you have a multi-currency script?
What does it have to do with printout?
What is the ticket for?
It is necessary - when calling the script on any window you need to manage the orders of a particular currency pair. I have a lot of windows - for efficiency, sometimes it is necessary.
It is so now, but it is not convenient, if I need to run the script on the current symbol - I have to rewrite its name.
Good afternoon, colleagues.
Please advise what is wrong:
double dBuyProfit = NormalizeDouble(BuyProfit,2);
double dSellProfit = NormalizeDouble(SellProfit,2);
Comment("BUY | ",BuyOrders," | ",BuyLots," | ",dBuyProfit,"\nSELL | ",SellOrders," | ",SellLots," | ",dSellProfit);
Why doesn't NormalizeDouble() limit the number of decimal places?
Thank you.
Good afternoon, colleagues.
Please advise what is wrong:
double dBuyProfit = NormalizeDouble(BuyProfit,2);
double dSellProfit = NormalizeDouble(SellProfit,2);
Comment("BUY | ",BuyOrders," | ",BuyLots," | ",dBuyProfit,"\nSELL | ",SellOrders," | ",SellLots," | ",dSellProfit);
Why doesn't NormalizeDouble() limit the number of decimal places?
Thank you.
Because NormalizeDouble() is not for display as text.
Use DoubleToString().
When optimizing in MT5 tester two processes metatester.exe are loaded and load the computer 100%...
Can you tell me how to understand this confusion and how to unload the computer?
When optimizing in MT5 tester two processes metatester.exe are loaded and load the computer 100%...
Can you tell me how to understand this confusion and how to unload the computer?
Hello all,
How do I get the digits that make up a number? (Number 36, digits 3 and 6)
Greetings to all present,
Newbie question - I want to order a program - robot for trading on cryptocurrency exchange. For now I'm focusing on Fibonacci levels (or candlestick analysis), but I haven't chosen the final strategy. The program should place two or three buy or sell orders for two or three currencies depending on previous day's close and price behavior this day. After the execution of a buy order it places a sell order and vice versa, etc. All actions are explained in the program, optimal variants are suggested, the program is running on the computer 24 hours a day, taking into account possible connection failures. So far in this approximation.
What is of interest - the possible price and timing. Maybe your expert advice.
Best regards