Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1118

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Roman Sharanov:

Why is the candle output not working?


And you print the two elements of the time array with index 0 and index rates_total-1
 
Vladimir Karputov:
And you print the two elements of the time array with index 0 and index rates_total-1

I don't get it anymore. I sat for a long time with these fucking rates_total and prev_calculated, I just spat and wrote it straight. I ran debugging, and the values are written to the buffers correctly!

But apparently they're written to the very beginning of the graph, yeah.

 
wrote index rates_total - i, also nothing
 
Roman Sharanov:
wrote index rates_total - i, also nothing
Are you sure you printed the two indexes as I advised? Yes or no?
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Did you definitely print out the two indexes as I advised? Yes or no?
 
Roman Sharanov:

Why does the candlestick output not work?


You just need to understand and remember that mql5 indexing of bars compared to mql4 is exactly backwards. The leftmost bar has index 0 and the current rates_total-1.

Consequently, bar 100 as in mql4 will have index rates_total-1-100.

 
Roman Sharanov:

Now carefully compare the index and the time. You should see and understand that in the indicators, the rightmost bar on the chart corresponds to index #0 in the price arrays.

 
It all worked out, thanks for your help!
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Question on the mobile version of mt5. There are no past trades in the log, why?
 
Can you tell me how to make a pause of 1 millisecond? Sleep(1) is not an option because it pauses from 0 to 50 milliseconds or so. When called with parameter 1.
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