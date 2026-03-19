Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1122
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2019.09.09 18:03:27.865 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2138 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2019.09.09 18:03:27.866 Terminal Windows 10 (build 18362) x64, IE 11, UAC, Intel Core i7-3770K @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 20544 / 24520 Mb, Disk: 145 / 237 Gb, GMT+2
2019.09.09 18:03:27.866 Terminal C:\Users\User\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
The usual view of my ME:
I close it after work, nothing depends on how I close it.
The next time I open the ME, it looks like this:
View - Toolbars you can set everything up.
Everything repeats after shutting down.
2019.09.09 18:03:27.865 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2138 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2019.09.09 18:03:27.866 Terminal Windows 10 (build 18362) x64, IE 11, UAC, Intel Core i7-3770K @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 20544 / 24520 Mb, Disk: 145 / 237 Gb, GMT+2
2019.09.09 18:03:27.866 Terminal C:\Users\User\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
The usual view of my ME:
I close it after work, nothing depends on how I close it.
The next time I open the ME, it looks like this:
View - Toolbars you can set everything up.
Everything repeats after shutting down.
Now press F12
2019.09.09 18:03:27.865 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2138 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2019.09.09 18:03:27.866 Terminal Windows 10 (build 18362) x64, IE 11, UAC, Intel Core i7-3770K @ 3.50GHz, Memory: 20544 / 24520 Mb, Disk: 145 / 237 Gb, GMT+2
2019.09.09 18:03:27.866 Terminal C:\Users\User\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
The usual view of my ME:
I close it after work, nothing depends on how I close it.
The next time I open the ME, it looks like this:
View - Toolbars you can set everything up.
After switching off, everything repeats itself.
Try to open the Data Folder there go to \config, close the terminal and MetaEditor, delete the metaeditor.ini file
Now press F12
This worked.
Thank you very much.
Try opening the Data Folder there go to \config, close the terminal and MetaEditor, delete the metaeditor.ini file
F12 worked, so nothing else is required.
Thanks for the help.
F12 has worked, so nothing else is required.
Thanks for all your help.
Wow. I didn't know about F12 (expand to full screen) for MetaEditor 5!
What exactly do you want to get? Do you want the time of the last trade(type of trade "out of the market")? Or do you need to know the time of closing a position in the trading history?
You need to know the time of last closed position in the trading history.
The code I wrote will work in MQL5, although I hooked the libraryfxsaber works code mt4, but still, the question remains, can't I make theOrderCloseTime() functionin MQL5? However, I'd better give it up. I have more of a question for developers. I don't have to answer. I've read the history in the branch. I have not understood many things so far, perhaps I will reconsider my views on the MQL5 language in time.
I need to know the time of the last closed position in the trading history.
The code I wrote will work in MQL5, although I've hooked up thefxsaber library, the mt4 code still works, but the question remains, can't I make the OrderCloseTime() function in MQL5? However, I'd better give it up. I have more of a question for developers. I don't have to answer. I've read the history in the branch. I have not understood many things so far, perhaps I will reconsider my views on the MQL5 language in time.
It's quite simple. You just have to read it first, then draw conclusions :)
I need to know the time of the last closed position in the trading history.
The code I wrote will work in MQL5, although I've hooked up thefxsaber library, the mt4 code still works, but the question remains, can't I make the OrderCloseTime() function in MQL5? However, I'd better give it up. I have more of a question for developers. I don't have to answer. I've read the history in the branch. I do not understand many things yet, maybe I will reconsider my views on MQL5 language in time.
Use a very simple method (especially since in 99% of hedge accounts the deal type is "exit from market" - this is the closing of the position).
Online capture transactionTRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD- add transaction to history, check that it was a BUY or SELL trade, check that it was an "exit from market" tradeDEAL_ENTRY_OUT
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Questions from beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
MrBrooklin, 2019.09.09 09:50
Good day everyone and great profits!
Generated a simple Expert Advisor using VQL5 Wizard, the code is given below. Help me to understand why function "Expiration of pending orders (in bars)" does not work, translated as "Expiration of pending orders (in bars)". I set any Signal_Expiration values from 1 to 1000, but the pending order still exists only within one bar. I also attach parameter settings.
For testing, I am using a demo account in the Metatrader 5 terminal, build 2136.
Sincerely, Vladimir.