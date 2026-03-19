Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1367

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Man, I can't figure out how to go diagonally to zero.

I've been told to do this, but it doesn't work at all!

void OnStart()
 {
  int array[5][3];
  for(int k = 0; k < ArrayRange(array, 0); k++)
   {
    for(int x = 0; x < ArrayRange(array, 1); x++)
     {
      if(k+x >= ArrayRange(array, 0))
        break;
      Print("array[", k+x, "][", x, "]", array[k+x][x]);
     }
   }
 }/******************************************************************/
 
Mikhail Toptunov #:

Man, I can't figure out how to go diagonally to zero.

I was offered to spin this option, but it doesn't work at all!

Here's the thing.


   for(int pu=1; pu< nb.m_pmax; pu++)
      for(int p = pu, b = nb.m_rt-1; p >= pu-p-1 && b >= 0; p--, b--)
         Svjazka0_2(p,b,pu,tf);
   for(int pu=nb.m_rt-2; pu >0; pu--)
      for(int p = nb.m_pmax-1, b =pu; p >= p && b >= pu-b; p--, b--)
         Svjazka0_2(p,b,pu,tf);
 
Mikhail Toptunov #:

Man, I can't figure out how to go diagonally to zero.

I can't figure out how to go diagonally, to zeros.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy tester

FAQ from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5

Alexey Viktorov, 2021.11.02 07:45

If you draw diagonally, one cycle will be enough. You may be right, I don't understand your question.

May be it is necessary for you.

/********************Script program start function*******************/
void OnStart()
 {
  int array[5][3];
  for(int k = 0; k < ArrayRange(array, 0); k++)
   {
    for(int x = 0; x < ArrayRange(array, 1); x++)
     {
      if(k+x >= ArrayRange(array, 0))
        break;
      Print("array[", k+x, "][", x, "]", array[k+x][x]);
     }
   }
 }/******************************************************************/
/*****************************End program****************************/
But it's a rough draft...

You have done it - what have you got? What did you want to get?

The proposed code passes the array along the diagonal, I checked it. What else do you want? Like "three guesses"?

 

I just, just installed MT5 and connected a demo account. Please help me, please help me through teamviewer to understand how to use the program without robots and advisors. I need to understand how to do the simplest operations manually.

Please tell me, is it even possible? It is important for me to understand it in a short period of time. I would be very grateful and thankful to that person. Of course this is all on a non-commercial basis.

 
Kremlin2000 #:

I just, just installed MT5 and connected a demo account. Please help me, please help me through teamviewer to understand how to use the program without robots and advisors. I need to understand how to do the simplest operations manually.

Please tell me, is it even possible? It is desirable for me to understand it in a short period of time. I would be very grateful and thankful to that person. Of course this is all on a non-commercial basis.

Can't wait to blow the real money?

The service is not for profit, you may ask questions later.

 
Kremlin2000 #:

I just, just installed MT5 and connected a demo account. Please help me, please help me through teamviewer to understand how to use the program without robots and advisors. I need to understand how to do the simplest operations manually.

Please tell me, is it even possible? It is desirable for me to understand it in a short period of time. I would be very grateful and thankful to that person. Of course this is all on a non-commercial basis.

Press the magic F1 key and read...


 
Fast235 #:

Can't wait to blow the real money?

Try it yourself, the account is a demo, press any buttons. on a non-commercial basis, who is interested, then more questions will be awaiting you.

BROWN! ON A COMMERCIAL BASIS!

 

I just, just installed MT5 and connecteda demo account. Please help me, please help me throughteamviewer to understand how to use the program without robots and advisors. I need to understand how to do the simplest operations manually.

Please tell me, is it even possible?It is important for me to understand it in a short period of time. I would be very grateful and thankful to that person. Of course, this is all on a COMMERCIAL basis.

 
Kremlin2000 #:

OPEN! ON COMMERCIAL!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/consultation

They'll be happy to help you here, make a request, the minimum price is $30, that should be enough.

You're not allowed to work off the books here.

Фриланс-сервис на MQL5.com: Консультация
Фриланс-сервис на MQL5.com: Консультация
  • 2021.11.02
  • www.mql5.com
Самый большой фриланс c разработчиками программ на MQL5
 
Kremlin2000 #:

I just, just installed MT5 and connecteda demo account. Please help me, please help me throughteamviewer to understand how to use the program without robots and advisors. I need to understand how to do the simplest operations manually.

Please tell me, is it even possible?It is desirable for me to understand it in a short period of time. I would be very grateful and thankful to that person. Of course this is all on a COMMERCIAL basis.

Just, there's nothing special about Terminal's work, but if you need it urgently, they can help you freelance

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