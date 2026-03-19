Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1005
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I send a request like this to place a pending one. But it does not expire at the end of the trading day. I triedORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY but it doesn't work either. What's the problem?
The TrendLineVisible function - from the standard CCurve class- is this a regression line?
How can I make this line appear on the chart completely, instead of being cut off?
why does it say here that ... position should only be selected by the Select or SelectByIndex method,
if the SelectByTicket method works too?
Help me with the ArrayPrint function - I want to get the last 100 elements of an array, and the first 100 and the last 100.
Calc_XY - the number of elements in the array.
how do I get the ticket of a trade that has just been opened?
If you use CTrade class and Buy() function.
In mt4, the OrderSend() function immediately gives a ticket.
Is there a function that gives a ticket for a position by the position index?
or is it necessary to select a position (select) first?
how do I get the ticket of a trade that has just been opened?
If you use CTrade class and Buy() function.
In mt4, the OrderSend() function immediately gives a ticket.
Is there a function that gives a ticket for a position by the position index?
or is it necessary to select a position (select) first?
In OnTradeTransaction with transaction type trans.type == TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD you find a ticket in trans.position structure
Sorry, I forgot to mention the account type is hedge.
You should urgently and without fail attend an illiteracy eradication course. In mql5, as well as in mql4, before you work with a position (in mql4, an order), you should select the position. Unlike mql4, in mql5 I remember three functions to select a position. The documentation has a good description of them. The way... Don't think of it as rude.
Sorry, forgot to specify, account type hedge
Previous Candle Breakdown 3 code, function CalculatePositions, total profit
After the traversal of all positions for this symbol and Magic, theprofit variable will show the total profit.
Previous Candle Breakdown 3 code, function CalculatePositions, total profit
After the traversal of all positions for this symbol and Magic, theprofit variable will contain the total profit.
Thank you Vladimir.