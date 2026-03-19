Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 998
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Service - Settings - Trading - "Show trades on the chart in real time".
Basically a great feature, only without the choice of timeframe to show, it's creepy on weeks.
Basically a great feature, only without the choice of timeframe to display, it's creepy in weeks.
What does timeframe have to do with it? The deal is shown (or not shown) on the timeframe. And the trade is displayed (or not displayed) by the SYMM.
What does the Timeframe have to do with it? The trade is being executed according to the Symbol. And the trade is displayed (or not displayed) by the Symbol.
Handy thing, immediately shows errors in TA if there were deals. But on large timeframes icons, already obscure the candles.
How to get with the code, to change the properties,"Show trades on the chart in real time".
I have not checked, but maybe this?
Good morning. Can you tell me how to open a link in a browser in MQL5? When I click on the button, it needs to open browser and click on the link. The code below gives out errors.
Good morning. Can you tell me how to open a link in a browser in MQL5? When I click on the button, it needs to open browser and click on the link. The code below generates errors.
Check theShellExecuteW parameters
in the function prototype, the 2nd parameter has the INT type, and you are passing the string....
Added
It should be like this in the prototypeSo your prototype is not described correctly
Check theShellExecuteW parameters
In the prototype function, the 2nd parameter is of INT type, and you are passing the string....
Added by
It should be so in the prototype.So your prototype is not described correctly
Thanks, it worked.
Good afternoon, the function to switch on programmatically is
and how do you switch it off programmatically?