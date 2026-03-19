Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 499
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How to level out or compensate for single minus sags in a five
Change the strategy itself.
Strategy is ok RSI pending and random pending, it's all about trawl, but pending pending triggered pending...
The strategy is ok with RSI pending and random, it's all about trawl, but it skips triggered pending...
Shit... commas are not there for beauty...
I honestly don't understand the meaning contained within a sentence with a single comma separating the sentence itself into two:
1. "Strategy is ok with RSI pending and random, it's all about the trawl"
2. "but it skips over the triggered orders."
And in each of the two sentences the meaning is not clear. Is there any way you can clarify it?
Shit... commas are not there for beauty...
I honestly don't understand the meaning contained within a sentence with a single comma separating the sentence itself into two:
1. "the RSI norms strategy is pending and random is all about the trawl"
2. "but it misses a triggered deposit."
And in each of the two sentences the meaning is not clear. Is there any way you can clarify it?
The file name should be quoted without an extension. It's strange that it compiled at all. What was the originalZigZag variable?
I hope to use ZigZag for correctional signals. Thanks ) I will try to use it while trading.
Hooray it's working, only now sometimes 2 minuses slip through, but it's nothing...))
Yes, thank you. Yesterday, after two days of searching the web, I found this information, as it turned out to be simple, fixed it, checked in the test, it works properly. Tomorrow I will start testing it on a demo. Before the zigzag was a channel indicator, but it gave big errors, often bought orders on corrections and ended up with 50/50 profit and loss rates.)
Comrades, this is my first time on this forum, and I don't know how things work here, so please don't beat me up too much.
I want to make an EA for mt5 indicators, but I'm not sure which way to go. I would be very grateful for any tips or help
Comrades, this is my first time on this forum, and I don't know how things work here, so please don't beat me up too much.
I really want to make an EA for mt5 indicators, but I don't know where to start from. I would be very grateful for any tips or help