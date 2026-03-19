Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 499

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Сергей Криушин:

How to level out or compensate for single minus sags in a five

...
Change the strategy itself.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Change the strategy itself.
Strategy is ok with RSI pending and random pending, it's all about trawl, but it skips pending triggered pending...
 
Сергей Криушин:
Strategy is ok RSI pending and random pending, it's all about trawl, but pending pending triggered pending...
I think I'm starting to link something - ok, I'll try to finish it tomorrow...
 
Сергей Криушин:
The strategy is ok with RSI pending and random, it's all about trawl, but it skips triggered pending...

Shit... commas are not there for beauty...

I honestly don't understand the meaning contained within a sentence with a single comma separating the sentence itself into two:

1. "Strategy is ok with RSI pending and random, it's all about the trawl"

2. "but it skips over the triggered orders."

And in each of the two sentences the meaning is not clear. Is there any way you can clarify it?

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Shit... commas are not there for beauty...

I honestly don't understand the meaning contained within a sentence with a single comma separating the sentence itself into two:

1. "the RSI norms strategy is pending and random is all about the trawl"

2. "but it misses a triggered deposit."

And in each of the two sentences the meaning is not clear. Is there any way you can clarify it?

I'm sorry, I was asleep already, so: I made an owl from pieces of other codes, I've got these gaps, I searched for a suitable code for compensation, I found it, it didn't match, and everything seems correct, but now I see, that not quite, some kind of link is missing... here, more likely missing in my head...and still asking...)))
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

The file name should be quoted without an extension. It's strange that it compiled at all. What was the originalZigZag variable?

I hope to use ZigZag for correctional signals. Thanks ) I will try to use it while trading.

 

Hooray it's working, only now sometimes 2 minuses slip through, but it's nothing...))

 
Nickolay72:

Yes, thank you. Yesterday, after two days of searching the web, I found this information, as it turned out to be simple, fixed it, checked in the test, it works properly. Tomorrow I will start testing it on a demo. Before the zigzag was a channel indicator, but it gave big errors, often bought orders on corrections and ended up with 50/50 profit and loss rates.)

And you think that ZZ will save you. Even without taking into account that it re-draws on every tick?
 

Comrades, this is my first time on this forum, and I don't know how things work here, so please don't beat me up too much.

I want to make an EA for mt5 indicators, but I'm not sure which way to go. I would be very grateful for any tips or help

 
shamaninc:

Comrades, this is my first time on this forum, and I don't know how things work here, so please don't beat me up too much.

I really want to make an EA for mt5 indicators, but I don't know where to start from. I would be very grateful for any tips or help

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