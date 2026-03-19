Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 999
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When debugging on historical data, how can the debugger load the required set to the EA?
Load the set in the Tester. The debugger takes the input from there.
How to load the required set to the EA when debugging on historical data?
and after loading, run the EA from MetaEditor in debug mode on historical data.
and after loading, run the EA from MetaEditor in debug mode on historical data.
For some reason it turns on the default settings...Added: Thank you, everything seems to be working as it should.
Why does pass sometimes equal -1000?
And how do I get rid of this error?
When you stop the backtest manually (press stop), should there be information or not on the Backtest tab? Report.
Bild 1981 does not show a report when you manually stop the test.
When you stop the backtest manually (press stop), should there be information or not on the Backtest tab? Report.
Bild 1981 does not show a report when you manually stop the test.
It shouldn't.
Is there a standard trailing block in Mt5 that can be used in any EA?
Who set the standards?
CodeBase probably has what you need. He who looks will always find it.
Who set the standards?
CodeBase probably has what you need. Those who look will always find it.