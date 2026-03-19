Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1011
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Has this ever worked, or not?
How can I make it so that when a colour is changed in the input parameters, this colour is in"indicator_color1" ? Right now, no matter how you change it, it's the original
How about this?
How about this?
Has this ever worked, or not?
How can I make it so that when a colour is changed in the input parameters, this colour is in"indicator_color1" ? Right now, no matter how you change it, it's the original one.
Something can be traced like this:
Something can be traced like this:
Great, here we go:PlotIndexGetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0)
Thank you!
How in custom indicator to get data from OnCalculate() only minute time series, on any timeframe? I'm using CopyRates(sym,PERIOD_M1,...), what's the best way, what do you advise?
How to get data in a custom indicator from OnCalculate() of minute time series only, for any timeframe? I use CopyRates(sym,PERIOD_M1,...), whats the best way, whats your advice?
If you need multiple bars at once, you won't find anything better. And I think it's better to receive values of one bar by means of CopyRates
If you need multiple bars at once, you won't find anything better. And in my opinion it's better to get the values of a single bar via CopyRates
OnCalculate() cannot be removed from the indicator as it is not needed. It turns out that you get the same data twice?
Is it possible to do without it if OnTick() is present?
On the other hand, you cannot remove OnCalculate() from the indicator because it is not needed. It turns out that you get the same data twice?
Well, if you don't need it, you can use the second variant
Is it possible to do without it if OnTick() is present?
I doubt it's possible, but I won't try it anymore. And the documentation says:
"...The NewTick event is generated only for Expert Advisors when a new tick is received for a symbol, to the chart of which the Expert Advisor is attached. It's useless to define the OnTick() function in a custom indicator or script, as the NewTick event is not generated for them ...".