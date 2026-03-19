Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1309
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If you do this enumeration
you could try writing it like this
You have, as always, offered the best way to solve my problem!
Why convert to int? Because in mql5, starting from H1, the enumeration value is not equal to the number of minutes. And in my opinion, on the contrary will introduce a lot of confusion.
Your method seems to work too! Thank you!
So? Do they have something different in the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration? Or is there a fear of running out of memory? I don't know how to bother with that...
ps; Ah how slow I am typing...)))) While I was typing one line, Kira27 typed so much......... And something I suspect this will be used in mql4.
IN MQL5 )))
the result is as follows Although the int value of the day in minutes is 1440. But it works, hih is correct.
So? Do they have something different in the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration? Or is there a fear of running out of memory? I don't know how to bother with that...
ps; Ah how slow I am typing...)))) While I was typing a single line Kira27 typed wow......... And something I suspect this will be used in mql4.
Your way gives the same result)))
Your way gives the same result)))
I didn't doubt it :-)))
Please help me replace the function written in MQL4 with MQL5.
The problem is that in MQL5 there are no predefined variables High, and I don't know how or what to replace this variable with.
Hi all!
Please help me replace the function written in MQL4 with MQL5.
The problem is that in MQL5 there are no predefined variables High, and I don't know how or what to replace this variable with.
There is a time series in MQL5
iHigh,
iLow,
etc.
There are time series in MQL5
iHigh,
iLow,
etc.