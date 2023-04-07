Public discussion of the formula for calculating the cost of resources in the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 27
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Real started yesterday, so it is for a day's payout
To be precise, not per day, but for a certain amount of time during those days. If you use your iron for a day, the calculation should be at least 5 times higher.
Once a day there are mutual settlements, it seems.
but at what time? At the end of the day? i.e. 23:59 ?)
Just wondering 30 agents put in since 6am and the stats haven't been updated.
but at what time? At the end of the day? i.e. 23:59 ?)
Just wondering 30 agents put in since 6am and the stats haven't been updated.
My payment for the past 24 hours went through at 00:30 (as I understood from the server time).
Not quite clear how the withdrawal amount is calculated
Service seems to declare the withdrawal of 0.8% (for web money)
In fact after recalculation, I see 2.052%,
I have not yet withdrawn it - just do not understand it.
I suggest everyone check the calculations .
profile->settlements->deposits - >webmoney
The problem is on the screenshot, I'll send it to support **** metaquotes.net
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YuraZ:
Not quite clear how the withdrawal amount is calculated
Service seems to declare the withdrawal of 0.8% (for web money)
In fact, after recalculation, I see 2.052%.
I don't know about Friday, I don't know when the real started, but on Saturday it was 4 cents for 8 i7 cores 24/7, and no one else was loading the server. If only a dollar was available, then maybe it would make some sense, not in terms of earning solely from clouds, but from the use of idle grid capacity of some office.
Personally, my 8 cores are enough for my own tests.
Let's wait a week and see the stats.
I wonder, how do you determine how much iron is used in say a day, maybe it's idle for now?
Not quite clear how the withdrawal amount is calculated
Service seems to declare the withdrawal of 0.8% (for web money)
In fact after recalculation, I see 2.052%,
We do not charge any extra fee for withdrawal to Webmoney, we use the regular 0.8%.
A mishap with the amount because of the 2$ bonus blocked for withdrawal. We did not have time to add this amount in a separate field for information. We will do it on Monday.
The 2$ sign up bonuses can only be spent within the system, while the one time bonuses (3$ per agent) for participating in the agent beta testing programme can be withdrawn without any problems.
Let's wait a week and see the statistics.
I wonder how you can tell how much iron is being used in say a day, maybe it's still idle?