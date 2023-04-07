Public discussion of the formula for calculating the cost of resources in the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 28
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The thing here is that when you transfer to WM, the commission will consist of two parts: 0.8% as MW commission+ the interest of the service organizers.
When withdrawing to Webmoney we charge 0.8% fee of Webmoney itself, we do not charge anything extra.
We don't charge any extra fees when withdrawing to Webmoney, the usual 0.8% is used.
A mishap with the amount due to a $2 bonus blocked for withdrawal. We did not have time to add this amount in a separate field for information. We will do it on Monday.
2$ signup bonuses can only be spent within the system, while one-time bonuses ($3 per agent) for participating in agent beta-testing program can be withdrawn without any problems.
Understood.
As long as the results of testing on the network do not match the results of testing on local agents, the real value of this service will be zero!
Give a reproducible example of the discrepancy, please.
Not a question, a reproducible example.
We don't charge any extra fees when withdrawing to Webmoney, the usual 0.8% is used.
A mishap with the amount because of the $2 bonus blocked for withdrawal. We did not have time to add this amount in a separate field for information. We will do it on Monday.
The 2$ sign up bonuses can only be spent within the system, while the one time bonuses (3$ per agent) for participating in the agent beta testing programme can be withdrawn without any problems.
That's what I thought - that they decided to keep the minimum balance amount - now I see - thank you
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Maybe I missed it. How much does it currently cost for the consumer to use the cloud. Is the cost based on time or the number of agents connected, or the number of passes? Generally speaking, what does it cost the user (on average) to do one optimization for 2000 - 5000 passes? Who knows?
Calculations in the MQL5 Cloud Network
Calculations take into account a tester agent's performance and the time it spends to complete a task. Each testing agent has its own performance index - PR. The higher is CPU productivity, the higher is the index and the more calculations an agent can perform per unit time.
At the moment the accounting of money for the calculations performed is based on the following considerations. The cost of work of a testing agent with PR=100 for an hour is $0.01. One quantum is taken as a unit of work, which is equal to agent's work with PR=1 for 1 ms (1 millisecond). Thus, the cost per quantum is:
The table shows the calculations for the work for 1 hour and for 1 month of a single-core test agent with PR=100.
I want to ask the experts about demand, maybe I haven't gathered enough statistics yet
on Cloud Agents, but everyone says that CPU is idle and rarely anyone
I have had an idle CPU for 3 days with max.
max hour per day, in 2 days I have 80 hours of idle time on 6 agents (computer
I have been working in daytime), and to talk about demand is not interesting and not clear.
If it is not enough all in the power of the moderators of the site
The same advertising that the championship is coming - you can make some way to advertise cloud
AGENTS because not everyone knows about them, and if they do, they have no idea about their capabilities
(don't wait a week to run 100,000, but in a couple of hours or a maximum day to find out and run it all)
And even if they know and imagine, they do not want to complicate themselves with the registration of the input of money
etc., so a marketing ploy is needed again, similar to the move with the championship!
Post your questions in one thread rather than creating copies of them all over the place, please.
No one minds your questions.
Post your questions in one thread rather than creating copies of them all over the place, please.
No one minds your questions.
Renat:
Give a reproducible example of divergence, please.
Not a question, just a reproducible example.
Here is an unreproducible example so far.
Values when tested on the network:
Profit values when tested on local agents with parameters from the corresponding pass
2514: -998.80
3517: -996.62
3591: -996.98
3537: 53468.81
3630: 28514.22
build 523
EURUSD M1
Initial deposit: 1000
Period 01.01.2011 - 16.10.2011
Open prices only
Divergence appears on large testing intervals.
Either it is the tester's error or some data on the instrument are updated between optimization and single testing.
Taking into account that the error also appears at a fixed lot, when no parameters, other than the price, are used, I consider the first one most probable.