Public discussion of the formula for calculating the cost of resources in the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 31
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I've made 30 cents in the last 2 days, not bad, either the price tag has gone up or there are too many tasks to do:
QEMU Virtual version 0.15.0, 1023MB
QEMU Virtual version 0.15.0, 1023MB
it is 2 core i7 2600 on VDS
with this cost I think the service is successful: 0.15*365 = $54.75 per year. The cost of the VDS 15*12 = 180 Eur = 252 USD total we get 20% pay per server that you are using for Expert Advisors. Not bad.
I've made 30 cents in the last 2 days, not bad, either the price tag has gone up or there are too many tasks to do:
QEMU Virtual version 0.15.0, 1023MB
QEMU Virtual version 0.15.0, 1023MB
it is 2 core i7 2600 on VDS
with this cost I think the service is successful: 0.15*365 = $54.75 per year. The cost of the VDS 15*12 = 180 Eur = 252 USD total we get 20% pay per server that you are using for Expert Advisors. Not bad.
If your EAs are profitable and there is enough profit to pay your bills, and there are not many resources in use, then it is an option. But I still think that the fee is low.
If your own EAs are good (that bring profit and have enough profit to pay your bills) and a lot of resources are not used, then it's an option. But I still think that the fee is low.
The service is designed for free resources to make a profit. What's the point of even setting up a cloud service if it's easier for them to buy a bulk VPS and sell their resources or even get their own server hardware?
Using "a lot of resources" by an EA is:
a) bad hands of a programmer who wrote it (or just lazy ;) )
b) (very rarely) a very complex algorithm.
The service is designed for free resources to make a profit. What's the point of even setting up a cloud service if it's easier for them to buy a bulk VPS and sell their resources or even get their own server hardware?
Using "a lot of resources" by an EA is:
a) bad hands of a programmer who wrote it (or just lazy ;) )
b) (very rarely) a very complex algorithm.
Clearly cheaper to use someone else than all this races at their own, from this and the price to rent is not high (but they return 10%), I mean that the clock work around the clock through this service is not recouped, ran a week 4 computers earned 11 cents funny (of them 1.1 cents went MQ).
SZS: I look at this service from the standpoint of the employer, but on the other hand also look. On the one hand is good on the other not so much.
ZZSY: About a bunch of resources do not understand.
Clearly cheaper to use someone else than to run it all on their own, from this and the rental price is not high (but 10% returned to them), I mean that the clock work comp with this service is not recouped, ran a week 4 computers earned 11 cents funny (1.1 cent of them went MQ).
SZS: I look at this service from a recruiter's point of view, but I also look at the other side. On the one hand it is good and on the other not so much.
ZSYZZ: About a lot of resources do not understand.
If the EA uses a lot of resources in the process of normal operation, these are the 2 options that I described above.
If EA is using a lot of resources during normal operation, those are the 2 options I described above.
I agree, but I don't understand what this is about, I thought I was saying that for the most part advisors do not use all the resources and at all hours of advisors work a lot of resources are not being used, only in this case, renting resources becomes less profitable (provided that the advisors bring profit enough to pay bills). And I do not see that it would be possible to make money on it given the current price of used resources.
That's what cloud services are for ) Or do you want to buy equipment, put it in a co-location and count the money? The developers may do it themselves, it's not a franchise.)
it's OK )
They say if I sell CPU time I'll make money, but in fact I'll make a loss.)
THANKS, I REFUSE SUCH A KIND OF EARNINGS ))))
it's OK )
They say if I sell CPU time I'll make money, but in fact I'll make a loss.)
THANKS, FROM THIS KIND OF INCOME I REFUSE)))
You can not sell, learn from Juraz)
It makes no sense discussing the price, just saying it is small. The price should be neither small nor big, it must be optimal. Do you think if it was 5 or 100 times higher, you would earn 5 or 100 times more? No way. If you increase the price a hundredfold, the number of buyers goes down to almost zero, while the number of sellers goes up immeasurably, your income per month will drop even lower. If you lower the price a few times, the number of sellers will decrease to the level of enthusiasts, and the number of consumers will increase, but not many times so your income will again become lower. The market dictates the price of such services, so there's no point in complaining. After that, it either makes sense or not. After that it either makes sense to sell or not. That is all.
You don't know how to sell, learn from Juraz.)
There is no point in discussing the price, just saying it is small. The price should not be either small or large, it must be optimal. Do you think if it was 5 or 100 times higher, you would earn 5 or 100 times more? No way. If you increase the price a hundredfold, the number of buyers goes down to almost zero, while the number of sellers goes up immeasurably, your income per month will drop even lower. If you lower the price a few times, the number of sellers will decrease to the level of enthusiasts, and the number of consumers will increase, but not many times so your income will again become lower. The market dictates the price of such services, so there's no point in complaining. After that, it either makes sense or not. After that it either makes sense to sell or not. That is all.
I feel that I am redundant in this scheme 8-). Х
ZS: By the way, the price of resources used somehow change?
If so, where are the quotes? )