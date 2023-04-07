Public discussion of the formula for calculating the cost of resources in the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 26

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nickcorp:

... And about cost - Has the question been resolved in any way?

What is the price for agents to work with the cloud?

You can find the calculation in MQL5 Cloud Network news : financial operations have been launched in test mode. Nothing has changed yet.
 
nickcorp:
If not a secret, on which platform (MS / WM / Citrix / ...) virtual machines spin?

CentOS + VMWARE 7

a very soulful bunch just an unsinkable monster

Hardware 12 gigs - I7 at 3 ghz, 8 cores

ASUS Profesional motherboard .

all in a nice chassis with lots of thermal sensors

on virtual machines running VPS ... since I'm not able to load this monster with work - I rent a VPS

and i have to admit - i'm dumping the price.

 

Total earned: $0.0007

Amazing almost 24 hours of computer work, worth it....

 
Zeleniy:

Total earned: $0.0007

Amazing almost 24 hours of computer work, worth it....

I think your agents are weak. I had one yesterday.

$0.03 and not all agents were working.

 
sergey1294:
Your agents must be weak. I had one yesterday.

$0.03 and not all agents worked

Is this normal?


 
Zeleniy:

Is this normal?


your PR is weak this is normal


 CPU Description IP PR Tasks Revenue Created Activity

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


102 63 0.0002 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


104 37 0.00002 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


104 21 0.00003 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


102 75 0.0002 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


104 30 0.00 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


99 8 0.00 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

Pentium Dual-Core T4300 @ 2.10GHz, 4025MB


109 128 0.01 2011.10.11 2011.10.15

Pentium Dual-Core T4300 @ 2.10GHz, 4025MB


110 142 0.01 2011.10.11 2011.10.15
 
sergey1294:

Your PR is a little weak, so that's fine.


 CPU Description IP PR Tasks Revenue Created Activity

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


102 63 0.0002 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


104 37 0.00002 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


104 21 0.00003 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


102 75 0.0002 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


104 30 0.00 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


99 8 0.00 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

Pentium Dual-Core T4300 @ 2.10GHz, 4025MB


109 128 0.01 2011.10.11 2011.10.15

Pentium Dual-Core T4300 @ 2.10GHz, 4025MB


110 142 0.01 2011.10.11 2011.10.15
No matter how you look at it, all the same there will be costs and nothing will pay off.
 

Обратил внимание на дату, т.е. за 6 дней 0.002 цента?

sergey1294:

Your PR is a little weak, so that's fine.


 CPU Description IP PR Tasks Revenue Created Activity

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


102 63 0.0002 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


104 37 0.00002 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


104 21 0.00003 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


102 75 0.0002 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


104 30 0.00 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 8189MB


99 8 0.00 2011.09.06 2011.10.15

Pentium Dual-Core T4300 @ 2.10GHz, 4025MB


109 128 0.01 2011.10.11 2011.10.15

Pentium Dual-Core T4300 @ 2.10GHz, 4025MB


110 142 0.01 2011.10.11 2011.10.15
 

ZS.

How often are the accrual statistics updated? Did I hear something about once a day?

[Deleted]  
yoshuto:

ZS.

How often are the accrual statistics updated? Did I hear something about once a day?

Once a day, it seems, there is a settlement once a day.
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