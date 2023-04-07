Public discussion of the formula for calculating the cost of resources in the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 26
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... And about cost - Has the question been resolved in any way?
What is the price for agents to work with the cloud?
If not a secret, on which platform (MS / WM / Citrix / ...) virtual machines spin?
CentOS + VMWARE 7
a very soulful bunch just an unsinkable monster
Hardware 12 gigs - I7 at 3 ghz, 8 cores
ASUS Profesional motherboard .
all in a nice chassis with lots of thermal sensors
on virtual machines running VPS ... since I'm not able to load this monster with work - I rent a VPS
and i have to admit - i'm dumping the price.
Total earned: $0.0007
Amazing almost 24 hours of computer work, worth it....
Total earned: $0.0007
Amazing almost 24 hours of computer work, worth it....
$0.03 and not all agents were working.
Your agents must be weak. I had one yesterday.
$0.03 and not all agents worked
Is this normal?
Is this normal?
your PR is weak this is normal
Your PR is a little weak, so that's fine.
Обратил внимание на дату, т.е. за 6 дней 0.002 цента?sergey1294:
Your PR is a little weak, so that's fine.
ZS.
How often are the accrual statistics updated? Did I hear something about once a day?
ZS.
How often are the accrual statistics updated? Did I hear something about once a day?