Public discussion of the formula for calculating the cost of resources in the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 32
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I feel like I'm the odd man out in the scheme of things.) Х
Me too )
It suits the sysadmins.
I feel like I'm an extra in the scheme of things 8-) Х
ZS: By the way, the price of resources used somehow change?
If yes, where are the quotes? )
Yes, yes, we need quotes, and the opportunity to buy and sell the asset, and futures would be nice, options again, derivatives, but it's so lame)
If you want to implement all this as a tool in MT5, so that one may at least attach a standard tool and try it in the tester.
I almost forgot, let's have a tick history for Cloud's quotes ))
Yes, yes, we need quotes, and the opportunity to buy and sell the asset, and futures would be nice, options again, derivatives, but it's a bit cheesy.)
If you do not know what to do with them, and if they do not know what to do with them, then they will be disappointed.
I almost forgot, let's have a ticking history of quoting Cloud ))
it's OK )
they say if i sell the cpu time, i'll make some money, but in fact i'll make a loss)
THANKS, I REFUSE FROM SUCH KIND OF EARNINGS ))))
There are a couple of questions.
1. I've enabled the checkboxes, I've registered the nickname, but I don't know if it's connected or not. User profile 'agent list is empty'. Maybe the firewall won't let me through. How do I know my agent is connected to the Cloud Network?
The first question seems to have fallen away after clicking the Add button.))
2. I would like to pack it into a tray. Is this possible?
They SAY that computers are idle most of the time, so why not use them to good use... Personally, I do not turn mine off at night, so the loss is still there... Why not use...
And don't believe everything they say.
A computer consumes far less power when idle than it does when under load. With such "earnings", the cost of the increased power consumption will clearly not be recouped.
Your loss will be even more than at computer idle time, but not everyone can understand that, that's what the creators of such services use :-)
By installing the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent, and "selling the power of your computer to other participants of our network", you are losing your money.
Sell CPU time and earn money!It's funny. But people are being fooled.
Well, that's a windfall, only 2 days with 0.15$ return, now again less than a cent a day (
Well, that's a windfall, only 2 days with 0.15$ return, now again less than a cent a day (
The main thing is to believe, you are earning ))))
Yes I did, $2 bonus and 43 cents from rent =/