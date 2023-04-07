Public discussion of the formula for calculating the cost of resources in the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 40

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Provided agents for about 2 years, for 2 years earned on agents well very funny. according to the statistics
4.21
credits

These are the four cores of my phenom - standing round the clock.

Today I decided to take advantage of the full power of this network. For 1 run of mt5 optimizer on Expert Advisor ate 55 cents. :-) That is, I earned 4.21 in 2 years and spent 0.55 in 10 minutes.

Maybe I should distribute more money for agents?

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Although it's probably fair,

I handed out 100,000 tasks.

And took 1,000,000 tasks in 5 minutes.

[Deleted]  
Vladon:

although it's probably fair,

I handed out 100,000 tasks.

And I took 1,000,000 tasks in five minutes

Yes and you could hardly provide agents for 2 years, because the Cloud Network is not even 1 year old yet.
 
murad:
And you could hardly provide agents for 2 years, because the Cloud Network is not even 1 year old yet.
 
pardon the year. ...hmm....
 
verybest:
agree even less if 1 computer will give about $ 1 to $ 2 a day is ok more do not need it at least me!

You have to use your brain first, and then come to the conclusion that there is no grail, and the network is mutual help for a nominal fee (although for those who use it, I think the fee is high). And no one will pay you a computer, maximum - electricity, and even then not every day.

P. S. From the start earned 7 and a penny

 

Maybe it's better to spend as much as you give to the task?

 
Noize:

Writing in the 3rd thread in the previous ones as if you didn't notice......

Good afternoon.

Please tell me, the amounts of payments in the agents and calculations tabs, are different!

(Example: "income(agents)" = 1.98 and in "withdrawal operations" only 0.42 as of today)

Should this be the case or will the figures add up over time?

So it should not be, sent a question, where the error, for a day as strange earned even more than 1$ described as it happened, added that diverged.

 
WChas:

The computer was running on distribution for less than 24 hours, but constantly.

And the tester says 94 hours and 22 minutes

And how did you get such a result that the computer was constantly loaded?? i've had it for hours now (12 agentIntel Core i7-3960X @ 3.30GHz, 12235MB) and only had 5 passes(
 
a large amount of time the computers are idle and an idea came up, although it's not new at all)
Network renderer for 3d MAX, affter effects. Heard that 3d-maxers can render projects for several days.

Perhaps such an implementation in thiscloud network?
Распределенные вычисления в сети MQL5 Cloud Network
Распределенные вычисления в сети MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Заработать деньги, продавая мощности своего компьютера для сети распределенных вычислений MQL5 Cloud Network
 
zaqwer:
a large amount of time the computers are idle and an idea came up, although it's not new at all)
Network renderer for 3d MAX, affter effects. I heard that 3d-maxers can render projects for several days.

Is this implementation possible in thiscloud network?

Not in its pure form, unless the rendering engine is rewritten to MQL5.

Functions to return large arrays of data from the clud. You could do something like that for an example.

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