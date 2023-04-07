Public discussion of the formula for calculating the cost of resources in the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 21
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By the way, the separate installer for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester is already available for download at: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5tester.setup.exe
Depending on the type of the operating system 32 or 64 bit strategy tester is installed.
The tester build 473 has been installed.
In traffic statistics - 5195 / 175Kb. Test statistic - 0 runs / 0 hours spent.
I have a feeling that cloud does not know how to work with this build yet.
Tester build 473 is installed.
In traffic statistics - 5195 / 175Kb. In test stats - 0 runs / time spent 0.
It feels like claud is not able to work with this build yet.
The situation has not changed:
90 MB of traffic and not a single run.
By the way, the separate installer for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester is available for download at: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5tester.setup.exe
Depending on the type of your operating system, the 32 or 64-bit Strategy Tester agent will be installed.
Starting with build 478, the remote agents working in the MQL5 Cloud Network will be automatically updated from the cloud servers (the received updates are necessarily checked for availability of MetaQuotes Software Corp. digital signatures).
We ask everyone who has installed previous builds of agents separately to upgrade them manually (rewrite the metatester.exe/metatester64.exe files) or update them using the separate MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester installer in the same directory. Unfortunately, a lot of old agents were not updated and can not work in the cloud.
Download MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (5 Mb)
The cost would be fair if the developers made an exchange where CPU time could be exchanged for money and vice versa. Everyone would be able to place their own bid to buy or sell, at their own price. I think this is the best way to determine the price.
The cost would be fair if the developers made an exchange where it would be possible to exchange CPU time for money and vice versa. Everyone would be able to place their own bid to buy or sell, at their own price. I think this is the best way to determine the price.
Yes, yes! And autotrading on this chart should be allowed. Time is money!
// But the variant with the exchange deserves real attention. The most interesting variant out of the proposed ones.
The computer was running on distribution for less than 24 hours, but constantly.
And the tester says 94 hours and 22 minutes
The computer was running on distribution for less than 24 hours, but continuously.
And the tester says 94 hours and 22 minutes