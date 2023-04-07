Public discussion of the formula for calculating the cost of resources in the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 29

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MoneyJinn:

Here is an unrepeatable example so far.

Values when tested on the network:

Profit values when tested on local agents with parameters from the corresponding pass

2514: -998.80

3517: -996.62

3591: -996.98

3537: 53468.81

3630: 28514.22

build 523

EURUSD M1

Initial deposit: 1000

Period 01.01.2011 - 16.10.2011

Open prices only

Divergence appears on large testing intervals.

Either it is the tester's error or some data on the instrument is updated between optimization and single testing. 5318.15

I suggest to go further and add a dummy input parameter (on which the results are independent) and run optimization using this parameter only...

I got the following results

On local agents only (100 runs):

-4681,85 27/100

-3514,45 73/100

On cloud only (100 runs):

-4659,74 41/100

-3514,45 33/100

-1154,93 9/100

0.00 1/100 (test failed)

795,44 16/100

Only on cloud, second run after cache reset (100 runs) :

-4659,74 51/100

-3514,45 8/100

-1154,93 23/100

0.00 8/100 (test failed)

795,44 10/100

 
Ashes:

Yes, this option makes it as easy as possible to identify the presence of errors in the tester.

Optimisation using only one and then a dummy parameter:

And there should only be a clean straight line without any dots.

 

Thanks for the idea with insignificant parameter - we will check it and look for error.

We have already fixed one problem with floating spread effect in the upcoming 525 build.

 

A few questions about the display of agents in the profile.

Am I correct in assuming that PR captures the maximum value reached on an agent?

When will it be possible to enter a description?

Is it possible to organize displaying of all agents on one page (instead of 20 like now)?


 CPU Description IP PR Tasks Revenue Created Activity

Intel Xeon 3.00GHz, 2047MB


23 556 0.02 2011.10.18 2011.10.22

Intel Xeon 3.00GHz, 2047MB


29 384 0.01 2011.10.18 2011.10.22

Intel Xeon 3.00GHz, 2047MB


29 542 0.01 2011.10.18 2011.10.22

Intel Xeon 3.00GHz, 2047MB


29 565 0.01 2011.10.18 2011.10.22

Intel Pentium 4 3.00GHz, 1271MB


25 25 0.0009 2011.10.19 2011.10.19

Intel Pentium 4 3.00GHz, 1271MB


18 22 0.0010 2011.10.19 2011.10.19

Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10GHz, 4008MB


137 2623 0.01 2011.10.19 2011.10.22

Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10GHz, 4008MB


137 324 0.009 2011.10.19 2011.10.22

Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10GHz, 4008MB


137 595 0.02 2011.10.19 2011.10.22

Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10GHz, 4008MB


137 270 0.01 2011.10.19 2011.10.22

Intel Pentium G620 @ 2.60GHz, 1954MB


136 2 0.0002 2011.10.20 2011.10.20

Intel Pentium G620 @ 2.60GHz, 1954MB


135 29 0.0007 2011.10.20 2011.10.21

Intel Atom N270 @ 1.60GHz, 1014MB


17 70 0.00 2011.10.21 2011.10.22

Intel Atom N270 @ 1.60GHz, 1014MB


21 76 0.00 2011.10.21 2011.10.22

Intel Pentium M processor 1400MHz, 2046MB


29 25 0.0002 2011.10.21 2011.10.22

Intel Pentium M processor 1400MHz, 2046MB


16 13 0.0009 2011.10.21 2011.10.22

Pentium Dual-Core E5400 @ 2.70GHz, 2037MB


0 0 0.00 2011.10.21 2011.10.21

Pentium Dual-Core E5400 @ 2.70GHz, 2037MB


0 0 0.00 2011.10.21 2011.10.21

Intel Pentium 4 3.00GHz, 2039MB


29 3 0.0001 2011.10.21 2011.10.21

Intel Pentium 4 3.00GHz, 2039MB


29 12 0.001 2011.10.21 2011.10.21
 
Ashes:

A few questions about the display of agents in the profile.

Am I correct in assuming that PR captures the maximum value reached on an agent?

Showing the last calculated PR - it's recalculated periodically.

When will it be possible to enter a description?

In the upcoming builds they will automatically add the name of the computer to the descriptions. Then we will decide whether to change it or not.


Can all agents be shown on one page (and not 20 like now)?

A number of improvements will be introduced: collapsing agents by computer and showing 100 agents per page.

Look at the new "Map" function in the agent list. It shows on a world map where agents are installed.

[Deleted]  

Renat

PR is the agent's performance estimate right? obviously this estimate is not true according to thetable provided by userAshes,

Intel Xeon 3.00GHz, 2047MB is clearly superior toIntel Pentium 4 3.00GHz, 2039MB andIntel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10GHz, 4008MB is superior toIntel Pentium G620 @ 2.60GHz, 1954MB,

 
MrGold166:

Renat

PR is the agent's performance estimate right? obviously this estimate is not true according to thetable provided by userAshes,

Intel Xeon 3.00GHz, 2047MB is clearly superior toIntel Pentium 4 3.00GHz, 2039MB andIntel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10GHz, 4008MB is superior toIntel Pentium G620 @ 2.60GHz, 1954MB,

There are marketing comparisons and then there's the reality in work cases.

Our tests show the periodically calculated instantaneous performance of each agent. This mechanism allows us to adjust for real-world computer load and properly account for performance.

[Deleted]  
Renat:

There are marketing comparisons and there is the reality in work cases.

Our tests show the periodically calculated instantaneous performance of each agent. This mechanism allows us to adjust to the actual computer load and properly account for performance.

Or is it based on the owner's current equipment load? then it's fine, it's competent.

 
Renat:

...

Look at the new "Map" function in the agent list. It shows on a world map the places where agents are installed.

I don't see where that is?
 
Profile - Agents - Map
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