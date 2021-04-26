Questions from a "dummy" - page 253
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Gentlemen, could you please tell me why my tester uses only half of one of the 4 cores in the test?
When testing only 1/8 of the CPU is fully loaded, it's not good.
It's awfully slow...
Thank you.
if you mean the test with visualization - that seems to be ok
if you mean single run - then 1 processor is used for 1 run
If you are testing a strategy with multiple passes - you can't do without 1 screenshot of your CPUs, you should at least make a screenshot during the test
For the first time I tried to convert an indicator from MQL4 to MQL5 according to the article on this forum, but I can't finish.
I can't get over the last few errors.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/66
Please tell me what else it needs
This block, for example.
I putthe compiler messages after the corresponding lines.
stoch, f seem to be pre-defined as array elements. If I put square brackets after them, the error skips further along the line - something like
'smoothType1' - parameter conversion not allowed FT .mq5 173 25
It's just a variable. What's the snag?
This block for example...
Try to double-check the correctness of ";". , because of them and brackets (missing/spurious) the error may "float" in the code.
Upd it may be easier to write in 5 at once, than to use libraries. It will be shorter and less problematic.
Yes there is a similar kind of Fisher Transform here in the base, but no settings at all. I would at least need to change ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE, and it doesn't work there.
Can you tell me how to change it?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/537?source=terminal5_mql5
In Fisher Transform you get if you add a couple of lines and manually select one of them
//price=(high[bar]+low[bar]+close[bar]+close[bar])/4.0;
And there are not enough rivets to insert via Input
In Fisher Transform you get if you add a couple of lines and manually select one of them
//price=(high[bar]+low[bar]+close[bar]+close[bar])/4.0;
And there are not enough rivets to insert via Input
Thank you! I'll give it a try, of course, but that's not the main thing. The picture is not the same as in MT-4 - that's the problem. I don't have enough settings or the algorithm is different.
Or is it because there are many more bars in the lower picture?
If the indicator is not a translation from 4, why should the picture be the same, especially on a different number of bars?
Check the formulas and settings. And try to contact the indicator author, in discussion of the indicator, maybe he will suggest something.