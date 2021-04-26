Questions from a "dummy" - page 256
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I have read all your pointers, nothing there is even close. The key question is why does it draw exactly in these limits, not higher or lower? Why is it impossible to set the scale either in the code or manually? We should first understand it and then go further.
For instance, a stochastic - love to see it, no questions arise.
I have read all your pointers, nothing there is even close. The key question is why does it draw exactly in these limits, not higher or lower? Why is it impossible to set the scale either in the code or manually? We need to understand this first, and then move on.
For instance, with stochastics - love to see them, no questions arise.
Agat:
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Why is it impossible to set the scale either in the code or manually? You need to understand this first and then move on.
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Go through the "pointers" above again. I wrote how to do it manually and what functions are needed to use in the code.
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Here's a stochastic, for example - love to see it, no questions asked
OK, let's get things in order. I have written for the third time that the 0-100 scale cannot be set manually, the indicator is NOT DRAWING. Poke me with your nose, poke your face on the chart - there it is, can't you see! I have to manually write this and that in the settings and the gaps will be removed.
So, step one. Waiting.
OK, let's get things in order. I have written for the third time that the 0-100 scale cannot be set manually, the indicator is NOT DRAWING. Poke me with your nose, poke your face on the chart - there it is, can't you see! I have to manually write this and that in the settings and the gaps will be removed.
So, step 1. Waiting.
What values does the indicator take? It may be drawn, but you can't see it when the subwindow maximum is 100, because the values are, for example, less than 1.
Setting the values manually is like this:
Go through the 'pointers' above again. Wrote how to do it manually and what functions you need to use in the code.Because the stochastic may have a minimum value of 0 and a maximum value of 100. And in indicator settings it has 0 as the minimum scale value and 100 as the maximum one.
Dear Sir, it's not like I'm asking how to set values. For the FOURTH time, it's not working.
Why are you asking me questions? I'm the dummy, not you. 0-218, as far as I'm concerned.
I'm asking you again - if you don't know, tell me why you're being so vague. As I understand it, you do not even bother to download the indicator, about which so much has written
And there's no scale here at all)
It's not working again. If I add lines about minimum - maximum (or manually) to the code of the required indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/537?source=terminal5_mql5, it is not drawn at all. It itself is not drawn to the edge of the window, that's the problem, that's why I wanted to add levels to see where the boundary of its drawing is.
Ideally, of course, you want it to go from window edge to window edge. Is there any way to achieve this?
What other indicator would you like to see? What are you talking about?