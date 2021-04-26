Questions from a "dummy" - page 255
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It's not working again. If I add lines about minimum - maximum (or manually) to the code of the required indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/537?source=terminal5_mql5, it is not drawn at all. It itself is not drawn to the edge of the window, that's the problem, that's why I wanted to add levels, to see where the boundary of its drawing is.
Ideally, of course, you want it to go from window edge to window edge. Is there any way to achieve this?
Maybe I didn't put it that way. It draws normally, at the top and bottom the drawing ends on the same level line. But there is a gap between these lines and the edges of the window. So just these gaps can be removed or not?
Here's
Here is
If you mean the gaps from the maximum/minimum of the indicator sub-window to the maximum/minimum of the indicator values, then I have written in this post which functions to explore:
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Questions from Dummies
tol64, 2013.06.28 10:30
Yes. You will need to follow the events and constantly monitor the new highs and lows on the bars you see in the window. For that, look at OnChartEvent() and IndicatorSetDouble() functions in help and all identifiers to them.
P.S. And ChartGetInteger().
Or do you have any questions? Start writing the code and then show what exactly failed.
... If you add lines about minimum-maximum in the code of the desired indicator "..." (or manually), it is not drawn at all.
There are questions, of course. How does the indicator know that it should be drawn from one red line to the other that I have drawn? Why is it not higher or lower? Where is this gap determined? There is nothing in the code.
There are some default values. For the current position, you can even set manually, in the indicator settings. Scale tab. But since the visible minimum and maximum are different at the current moment or when using chart scrolling, then it is possible to correct it with MQL5. You want to have no gaps at all. Why do they bother you (gaps)?
The maximum and minimum adjustments are relevant only for the main (price) chart, because there, if the series of graphical indicators go far beyond the visible symbol prices, they simply cannot be seen. That is, maximum and minimum on the price chart are automatically corrected only for the prices of the instrument.
For indicators in the sub-window, highs and lows are corrected taking into account all of the chart series. But you can set your own values with MQL5 if you need to.
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Agat, 2013.06.28 11:51It doesn't work that way. The gap is certainly in the way. Reaching the edge of the window is the most important event. And you're sitting here wondering if you've reached it or not.
I've been trading for eight years now and I know what's involved, what's not, what I need and what I don't need. If you don't know, just say I don't know and that's it.