Questions from a "dummy" - page 257

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zfs:
Re-load the terminal, you have a glitchy scale on your indicator, I wrote to Service Desk about it - it's a bug that appears in some indicators - I have not - I checked it.

I'm fine with this indicator too. But that's not what it needs. It needs the maximum/minimum of the indicator to be at the very top/bottom of the subwindow.

 
tol64:

I'm fine with this indicator too. But that's not what it needs. It needs the maximum/minimum of the indicator to be at the top/bottom of the subwindow.

The maximum/minimum is then adjusted manually with each change, as there is no normalisation, but if there is no scale I suppose it won't work.
 

The normalisation is there in fact, it draws everything perfectly, all the extremes are on the same line - what more do you need? Why can't these lines be moved to the edges of the subwindow?

 
Agat:

The normalisation is actually there, it draws everything perfectly, all the extremes are on the same line - what more do you need? Why can't you move those lines to the edges of the subwindow?

Try it this way:

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
#property  indicator_level1 20.0
#property  indicator_level2 80.0
#property indicator_levelcolor C'64,64,64'
#property indicator_levelwidth 1
#property indicator_levelstyle 2
int OnInit()
  {
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,19.00); // двигайте куда хотите
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM,81.00); // двигайте куда хотите
   return(0);
  }
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   return(rates_total);
  }
 
zfs:
The maximum minimum is then picked up manually with each change, as there is no normalisation, but if there is no scale I suppose it won't work.

Why manually? Everything can be done automatically.

First you need to get all the visible data on the chart and determine the minimum and maximum. Then simply set them.

Example:

//--- Рассчитаем отступ (3%) от верха и низа графика
   offset_max_min=((max_price-min_price)*3)/100;
//--- Установим максимум/минимум
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM,max_price+offset_max_min);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,min_price-offset_max_min);

Track the change in the graph when scrolling should be done in the OnChartEvent() function.

 
DC2008:

Try it this way:

You see, this is the wrong indicator. There is not much of a problem with this one.

There's a problem with this onehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/537?source=terminal5_mql5

Индикатор Fisher Transform
Индикатор Fisher Transform
  • votes: 8
  • 2011.10.10
  • Witold Wozniak
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор Fisher, рассчитывая минимальные и максимальные уровни цены в предыдущей истории, определяет силу и направление тренда, прогнозируя его смену.
 
Agat:

You see, this is the wrong indicator. There's not much of a problem with this one.

The problem with this one ishttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/537?source=terminal5_mql5

so it was posted to you that you need to add to it.
 
Agat:

You see, this is the wrong indicator. There's not much of a problem with this one.

This is the one with the problemhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/537?source=terminal5_mql5

And why do you link to one indicator but show a different one in the screenshots? That's what the link is about and let's deal with it. ))

What values do you set in the indicator settings and what do you see on the chart. Screenshot.

 
The indicator is the same, the white one is exactly the same. It's just that the signal line has been removed and another purple line has been added, which is exactly the same, but a little shorter. So it's just that there are two of them of different lengths. But it doesn't affect the gaps :)
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Линии индикаторов
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Линии индикаторов
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Линии индикаторов - Документация по MQL5
 
I've written all this down before and more than once. In short, if the scale is set to 0 and 100, you can't see anything, and there's nothing to screenshot, a blank background. But if the maximum is less than 1, then the lines can be seen, but they go far beyond the lines down and up. I couldn't find the exact number to see the jestremes. Can I take a screenshot?
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