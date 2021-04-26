Questions from a "dummy" - page 257
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Re-load the terminal, you have a glitchy scale on your indicator, I wrote to Service Desk about it - it's a bug that appears in some indicators - I have not - I checked it.
I'm fine with this indicator too. But that's not what it needs. It needs the maximum/minimum of the indicator to be at the very top/bottom of the subwindow.
I'm fine with this indicator too. But that's not what it needs. It needs the maximum/minimum of the indicator to be at the top/bottom of the subwindow.
The normalisation is there in fact, it draws everything perfectly, all the extremes are on the same line - what more do you need? Why can't these lines be moved to the edges of the subwindow?
The normalisation is actually there, it draws everything perfectly, all the extremes are on the same line - what more do you need? Why can't you move those lines to the edges of the subwindow?
Try it this way:
The maximum minimum is then picked up manually with each change, as there is no normalisation, but if there is no scale I suppose it won't work.
Why manually? Everything can be done automatically.
First you need to get all the visible data on the chart and determine the minimum and maximum. Then simply set them.
Example:
Track the change in the graph when scrolling should be done in the OnChartEvent() function.
Try it this way:
You see, this is the wrong indicator. There is not much of a problem with this one.
There's a problem with this onehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/537?source=terminal5_mql5
You see, this is the wrong indicator. There's not much of a problem with this one.
The problem with this one ishttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/537?source=terminal5_mql5
You see, this is the wrong indicator. There's not much of a problem with this one.
This is the one with the problemhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/537?source=terminal5_mql5
And why do you link to one indicator but show a different one in the screenshots? That's what the link is about and let's deal with it. ))
What values do you set in the indicator settings and what do you see on the chart. Screenshot.