Questions from a "dummy" - page 252

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Rosh:

Read the Help section Organise data access

That's it, thanks.

I need to figure out how to keep the minutes in RAM so they don't get unloaded, that's what...

I must have done something stupid again.

 
Do you have a solution for multiline commenting? The comment needs to be output from any place in the program on a certain line and not to overwrite the previous lines?
 
tor4en:
Do you know if there is a solution for making a multi-line comment? You need to output the comment from any place of the program on a certain line and not to overwrite the previous lines?

You can go like this:

string   com[5];
#define  COMMENT_MAIN      Comment(com[0],"\n",com[1],"\n",com[2],"\n",com[3],"\n",com[4])
void OnStart()
  {
   com[0]="Первая строка";
   com[1]="Вторая строка";
   com[2]="Третья строка";
   com[3]="Четвёртая строка";
   com[4]="Пятая строка";
//---
   COMMENT_MAIN;
// какой-то код
   Sleep(1000); // это эмуляция вашего кода
//---
   com[2]="Это новая строка";
   COMMENT_MAIN;
  }
 

Can you tell me how to remove the buy signal completely from the signal module? I added a line return(0)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Voting" that price will grow.                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSignalFI::LongCondition(void)
  {
   return(0);   // it is temporary
   int result=0;
   int idx   =StartIndex();

will it be correct? Or should I return(-1)?

Документация по MQL5: Строковые функции / StringAdd
Документация по MQL5: Строковые функции / StringAdd
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Строковые функции / StringAdd - Документация по MQL5
 
barabashkakvn:

Can you tell me how to remove the buy signal completely from the signal module? I added a line return(0)

will it be correct? Or do I need return(-1)?

return(0) is correct.

Or don't overload LongCondition method at all (then 0 will return the method of base class).

 
Silent:

In general, the biggest confusion is why all Copy functions work, in the same conditions, - and I catch something left on the leopard?

It's fantastic...

Upd the possible answer to getting 0 on first run

and Bars doesn't do that.

Upd 2 there's a letter missing in the help, in, highlighted in red.

I have the opposite problem with Kopi, I do not know what it sends who, but even after this synchronization, nothing happens. As was not the exact result and still no, sometimes it even seems to work, even thought to write the indicator and through it to get values. Maybe it will help))
 
How do I know the full path to the Files folder where EA files etc. are saved?
 
TheXpert:
How do I know the full path to the Files folder where EA files etc. are saved?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/terminalstatus#enum_terminal_info_string

TERMINAL_PATH, TERMINAL_DATA_PATH, TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH

see example there:

   Print("TERMINAL_PATH = ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_PATH));
   Print("TERMINAL_DATA_PATH = ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
   Print("TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH = ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала - Документация по MQL5
 

Is it possible to add a set of checkboxes to the parameters, or only a bool list?

We need to display flags that allow an object to be visible on certain TFs. It's not cool to use a boolean list.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Видимость объектов
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Видимость объектов
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Видимость объектов - Документация по MQL5
 

Gentlemen, could you please tell me why my tester uses only half of one of the 4 cores in the test?


When testing only 1\8 cores, it's not good.

It's awfully slow...

Thank you.

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