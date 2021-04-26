Questions from a "dummy" - page 252
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That's it, thanks.
I need to figure out how to keep the minutes in RAM so they don't get unloaded, that's what...
I must have done something stupid again.
Do you know if there is a solution for making a multi-line comment? You need to output the comment from any place of the program on a certain line and not to overwrite the previous lines?
You can go like this:
Can you tell me how to remove the buy signal completely from the signal module? I added a line return(0)
will it be correct? Or should I return(-1)?
Can you tell me how to remove the buy signal completely from the signal module? I added a line return(0)
will it be correct? Or do I need return(-1)?
return(0) is correct.
Or don't overload LongCondition method at all (then 0 will return the method of base class).
In general, the biggest confusion is why all Copy functions work, in the same conditions, - and I catch something left on the leopard?
It's fantastic...
Upd the possible answer to getting 0 on first run
and Bars doesn't do that.
Upd 2 there's a letter missing in the help, in, highlighted in red.
How do I know the full path to the Files folder where EA files etc. are saved?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/terminalstatus#enum_terminal_info_string
TERMINAL_PATH, TERMINAL_DATA_PATH, TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH
see example there:
Print("TERMINAL_DATA_PATH = ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
Print("TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH = ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));
Is it possible to add a set of checkboxes to the parameters, or only a bool list?
We need to display flags that allow an object to be visible on certain TFs. It's not cool to use a boolean list.
Gentlemen, could you please tell me why my tester uses only half of one of the 4 cores in the test?
When testing only 1\8 cores, it's not good.
It's awfully slow...
Thank you.