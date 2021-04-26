Questions from a "dummy" - page 22
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The current time is the second date (it should be clear from the help)...
It will probably work like this
It does work)). Hmmm... I must have misunderstood something here:
The elements from the starting position are counted from the present to the past, i.e. a starting position equal to 0 means the current bar.
So I'm bubbling over)))
Can you please tell me which MQL4 analog of Day() and Hour() function is there in MQL5(the return values should be int)?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/dateandtime
all that is known to science so far.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/dateandtime
all that is known to science to this day.
Question on MessageBox. In the help
writing in the script
I get .
I put it before OnStart() - no errors, no window either.
How to use this box correctly, handling YES/NO, for example (agree = continue script execution or refuse = abort).
why did you put int ?
to fight the compiler?
why did you put int ?
to fight the compiler?
Print stubbornly prints 2 at a time, what is it?
And another question. Is there any way to clear the oldAlertlist? I don't think there was one in 4. I could be wrong, haven't used it.
Print stubbornly prints 2 at a time, what is it?
And another question. Is there any way to clear the oldAlertlist? I don't think there was one in 4. I could be wrong, haven't used it.