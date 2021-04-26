Questions from a "dummy" - page 18
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Thanks for the option, but sometimes you need to cover a position before the news comes out and the stopgap can be stretched to unacceptable limits, say 50 pips on a 4 marker.
This is why stop pulling cannot be a universal solution, unfortunately for me :(
Trade not orders but position volumes, a market close with a check will give the necessary guarantees.
If you close 1000 times, you will get a good close, on 1001 you will get a residual position which you will have to close with a new order (as a result of the check). At most, you will lose an extra spread for 1001 times. Closing out of the market will not have any stops.
Do not trade orders but position volumes, a market close with a check will provide the necessary guarantee.
At 1000 you will close normally and at 1001 you will get a residual position that you will have to close with a secondary order (as a result of the check). At most, you will lose an extra spread for 1001 times. Closing out of the market will not have any stops.
And that's as luck would have it, you may not lose (or even win an extra spread)...
Many thanks to all!
After much deliberation I have settled on the option of zeroing SL/TP and then closing the position 100%.
Uncheck the "Auto update" item in the context menu of Tools -> Calendar tab + There is also a command "Delete all events" to delete news that are already on the chart.
Shot can't find one, where in mt5 to poke?
My question is, how can I check the "Allow automatic trading" option in mql5? Is it possible in principle? What function should I use?
Shot can't find one where to poke it in mt5?
AUser:
Question, how to write a check for "allow auto-trading" in mql5? Is it possible in principle? What function should I use?
Have you readdocumentation? They say it helps...
There is a lot of interesting stuff here, particularly in your question.
Concerning the essence of the question - there are two great identifiers
ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER - TerminalInfoInteger()
TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED
Permission to trade
bool
2. ENUM_MQL5_INFO_INTEGER- MQL5InfoInteger()
MQL5_TRADE_ALLOWED
Permission totrade for the current program running
bool
Question, how to write a check for "allow auto-trading" in mql5? Is it possible in principle? What function should I use?
Look at ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER enumeration
All in substance, thank you))
p.s. And dummies are dummies because they don't read the reference))