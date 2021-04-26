Questions from a "dummy" - page 153
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It does not fit, I have managed to cram dozens of gigabytes of various test variants.
Is there any other way to share the ...MQL5\Include folder?
I think MQL5 Storage has a great idea.
I've already managed to synchronize all MQL5 folders on several computers and stop losing sources. There are no particular restrictions on storing data in the storage.
It doesn't fit, I've managed to cram dozens of gigabytes of various test variants.
Is there any other way to share the ...MQL5\Include folder?
10 G ex5+mq5 is something like ~150 000 lines of code.
Wow, what a performance, have you digitized your personality :)
Actually I suspect, that you used backup with each change in source code, just watchdog solves this problem through version control, any time you can rollback to desired version, and not all file is written, but only changes, which saves space.
10G ex5+mq5 is something like ~150,000 lines of code.
I'm guessing a little over ~150,000,000 lines. // I must have been writing all night. Didn't even eat.
The server needs to be written ))
You are a genius.
Thanks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
P.S. Do you know where to look up the names of other companies' servers?
I think MQL5 Storage is a great option in general.
I personally started syncing the entire MQL5 folder on several computers, and I've stopped losing my sources. There are no particular restrictions on storing data in the storage.
You are a genius.
Thanks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
P.S. And you do not know where to see the names of servers of other companies?
No... I looked at your code with the flags.
You could try typing in the company name. It'll work.
And if we're completely stumped, install the original company terminal, look up the server and the company name as in this table. Then log in with the main one using that data.
There's a bit more names.
No... I looked at your code with the flags.
You can try typing in the company name. It'll work.
Well, if you're completely overwhelmed, install the original company terminal, look up the server and company name, as in this table. Then log in with the main one using these data.
The company name is exactly what it finds.
Thank you, because I have installed a bunch of terminals from different companies and started to get confused where-what I was doing.
It's exactly by the name of the company.
Thank you, because I've installed a lot of terminals from different companies and I'm getting confused as to what I've done.
Hello.
Can you tell me if the size of the button can be increased?
Thank you in advance for your reply.
Since there are no size limitations, I will definitely use MQL5 Storage (if I know how to use it) for synchronization between different computers.
Have a look at the topics: