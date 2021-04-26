Questions from a "dummy" - page 23

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Renat:
Alert also prints the text for the story.
Alert doesn't print twice. Print by time see.
Renat:
Not yet.
Encouraging. It would be good if it appeared, more convenient.
 
Silent:
Alert does not print 2 times. Print by time check.

Prints Print and Alert. Run the following code to check:

void OnStart()
  {
   Print("YES from Print");
   Alert("YES from Alert");
  }
 
Renat:

Print and Alert. Run the following code to check:

Got it, thanks. I'd better get into the help, too.

And this.

SymbolSelect("GBPUSD",false);
how to use it correctly? The task is to prepare a list in market overview (add missing according to input string Input2="GBPUSD";).
 
How do I find out if there is an open chart for a specified character (get its ID)?
 
Silent:
How do I find out if there is an open chart for a specified symbol (get its ID)?
go through the charts and find out their symbol.
 
sergeev:
to go through the charts and find out their symbol.
How?
 
Silent:
How?
I've found it, thank you.
 

Hello!

When compiling a script fromhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/account/accountinfointeger the compiler gives these warnings:

How can I get rid of them?

Документация по MQL5: Информация о счете / AccountInfoInteger
Документация по MQL5: Информация о счете / AccountInfoInteger
  • www.mql5.com
Информация о счете / AccountInfoInteger - Документация по MQL5
 
the correct types to set or bring to the required types.
 
sergeev:

the types should be set correctly or reduced to the required types.
So is the example in the handbook incorrect? I have tried to fix it and it is not possible to make it so without any errors or warnings. Can I have a simple example?
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