Questions from a "dummy" - page 23
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Alert also prints the text for the story.
Not yet.
Alert does not print 2 times. Print by time check.
Prints Print and Alert. Run the following code to check:
Print and Alert. Run the following code to check:
Got it, thanks. I'd better get into the help, too.
And this.how to use it correctly? The task is to prepare a list in market overview (add missing according to input string Input2="GBPUSD";).
How do I find out if there is an open chart for a specified symbol (get its ID)?
to go through the charts and find out their symbol.
How?
Hello!
When compiling a script fromhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/account/accountinfointeger the compiler gives these warnings:
How can I get rid of them?
the types should be set correctly or reduced to the required types.