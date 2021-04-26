Questions from a "dummy" - page 24
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Can I have a simple example?
show the code on which line the warning is issued. and what types it frowns on
Highlighted and commented in the code.
Thank you. I would also like to ask about setting the stop out level mode. I can only find out this mode because it is set by the trading server or can I change it?
Highlighted and commented in the code.
It turns out that wherever one needs to read certain data/properties one should apply the variant that uncleVic showed:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3775/page24#comment_84143
For example, if you do so, which seems logical at first glance (and familiar from mql4 transition), then the compiler will generate a warning:
To get rid of the compiler's warnings, you have to do either this:
Or as uncleVic demonstrated, that is:
Did I get it right?
Can you tell me how the random number generator works and if there is a function to check the number for even/odd numbers? About the generator is desirable explanation in language understandable to dummies))) Help is not understood))
Here is the simplest example of how to find out what a particular function is doing. Run the script and look at the log.
the template is saved as 0.tpl
#define Vrsn "001a"
The template is saved as001a.tpl, which is actually what you want to get.
Question: how do I remove the dot beforehand?
upgr probably more accurately: how do I find a character in a string?
upgr and another confusion. If there is a dot in
#define Vrsn "0.01a"
there's a dot, it not only cuts off what's after it, but also what's flattened.Why? If StringToInteger is triggered at compilation ...
the template is saved as 0.tpl
The template is saved as001a.tpl, which is actually what you want to get.
Question: how do I remove the dot beforehand?
upgr is probably more accurate: how do you find a character in a string?
There's also a misunderstanding. If in
there is a dot, it will cut off not only what's after it, but also what's flattenedwhy? if, presumably, StringToInteger is triggered at compile time.
Everything that is written to disk is necessarily checked for rubbish and maliciousness.
If you write a template, the template should be a file with the extension tpl, no matter what the user wanted. This is why the user defined dot in the name is cut out.