Questions from a "dummy" - page 25

New comment
 
Renat:

Everything that is written to disk is necessarily checked for rubbish and maliciousness.

If you write a template, the template must be a file with a tpl extension regardless of what the user wanted. This is why the user-defined dot in the name is cut out.

It is clear that it is cut out. Why does everything from (including) the dot to .tpl get cut, and not just the incorrect characters?

The main question now is how to properly pre-process the string, i.e. find this point to remove.

 
Silent:

It's clear that it's being cut. Why is everything from (including) the dot to the .tpl cut and not just the incorrect characters?

This is correct in the case of a filename.
 
Renat:
This is correct in the case of a filename.
Hmm. You know best. Thank you.
 

The question is closed. To prepare a string will do just fine

StringReplace
 

Can you tell me if there is a chart activation function?

opened several charts - how do I go back to the one to which the script was thrown?

 
Silent:

Can you tell me if there is a chart activation function?

opened several charts - how do I go back to the one to which the script was thrown?

have you looked at https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/chart_operations?
Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками
Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками
  • www.mql5.com
Операции с графиками - Документация по MQL5
 
sergeev:
Did you look at https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/chart_operations?

Yes, of course.

Upgr found it after all.

   ChartSetInteger(
   _ID_Crrnt,     // идентификатор графика
   CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,      // идентификатор свойства
   true         // значение
   );
It's all there, great :)
 

And what is this EURUSD data from 1971?

 
tol64:

And what is this EURUSD data from 1971?

Apparently a synthetic of the major European currencies of that period.
[Deleted]  
Urain:
Apparently synthetic from the major European currencies of the period.
It is either synthetic or the Euro exchange rate before the official introduction into circulation (there was some kind of currency before the Euro as far as I remember)...
1...181920212223242526272829303132...277
New comment