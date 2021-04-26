Questions from a "dummy" - page 25
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Everything that is written to disk is necessarily checked for rubbish and maliciousness.
If you write a template, the template must be a file with a tpl extension regardless of what the user wanted. This is why the user-defined dot in the name is cut out.
It is clear that it is cut out. Why does everything from (including) the dot to .tpl get cut, and not just the incorrect characters?
The main question now is how to properly pre-process the string, i.e. find this point to remove.
It's clear that it's being cut. Why is everything from (including) the dot to the .tpl cut and not just the incorrect characters?
This is correct in the case of a filename.
The question is closed. To prepare a string will do just fine
Can you tell me if there is a chart activation function?
opened several charts - how do I go back to the one to which the script was thrown?
Can you tell me if there is a chart activation function?
opened several charts - how do I go back to the one to which the script was thrown?
Did you look at https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/chart_operations?
Yes, of course.
Upgr found it after all.It's all there, great :)
And what is this EURUSD data from 1971?
And what is this EURUSD data from 1971?
Apparently synthetic from the major European currencies of the period.